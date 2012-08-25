BOGOTA Aug 25 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos said on Saturday he would not remove his embattled
defense minister in a cabinet shake-up despite growing criticism
over an increasing number of attacks by Marxist guerrillas in
Latin America's No. 4 economy.
Two years into his four-year term, the 61-year-old Santos is
reshuffling h is 16-member cabinet to shore up slumping approval
ratings and strengthen his support base within the ruling
national coalition ahead of his likely re-election bid in 2014.
In his weekly televised address, Santos said he was
confirming Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon in his post as
well as Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin.
Analysts had believed that Pinzon was on the list of
ministerial changes since the perception that security was
deteriorating had damaged Santos' once-commanding popularity.
Last week, Santos asked all his ministers to submit
resignation letters to set the stage for a cabinet shuffle. I n a
surprise move, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry was
replaced by Energy Minister Mauricio Cardenas. The transport
minister is also expected to be replaced.
Santos must still name a new minister of mines and energy,
who would be the third person to hold the post in two years.
Once an investment outcast as drug-running rebels kidnapped,
killed and attacked rural areas, Colombia has seen a dramatic
security shift, attracting billions of dollars in foreign
investment over the last decade after a U.S.-backed crackdown.
After winning the presidency in a landslide in 2010 and
riding on high approval ratings that let him push key economic
and political reforms through Congress, Santos has faced
increasing criticism, especially from ex-President Alvaro Uribe.
Leftist guerrillas have also stepped up the number of
attacks, especially against oil installations, a worrying trend
for one of the economy's fastest-growing sectors.
In an interview with Reuters last month, Santos rejected
accusations that FARC rebels were making a comeback, describing
recent assaults as a last-gasp effort to grab headlines that did
not pose a threat to economic prosperity.