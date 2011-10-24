BOGOTA Oct 24 Some 4,000 Colombian workers
renewed a strike against the oil installations of Canada's
Pacific Rubiales PRE.TOPRU.CN in a peaceful demonstration
that so far has yet to impact the 242,000 barrels per day under
production, workers and the company said.
"The field has not stopped producing. We have full and
normal production," said Federico Restrepo, vice president of
corporate affairs for Pacific Rubiales.
Similar protests in September grew militant, cutting off
highways and shutting down production at the Rubiales and Quifa
fields. The protests forced Pacific Rubiales to declare force
majeure and led to a 6.4 percent reduction of Colombia's
September crude output compared to August.
The Rubiales and Quifa fields in eastern Meta province
account for about a quarter of Colombia's output, which the
government projects will reach 1 million bpd by the end of the
year.
Workers called the latest strike when the company withdrew
from negotiations over a salary increase and other working
conditions, said Rodolfo Vecino, president of the USO labor
syndicate.
"There is a peaceful protest. It is indefinite. The workers
exercised their right not to work, to stop activities," Vecino
told Reuters, saying production could be affected if the
dispute is not resolved soon.
Colombia is the fourth largest oil producer in Latin
America behind Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil, and has
experienced a boom in oil production since a military offensive
against leftist guerrillas began in 2002 improved security.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Daniel Trotta)