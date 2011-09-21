* Company shuts around 225,000 bpd in output - official
* Firm declares force majeure after demonstrations
* At least third major protest this year at Pacific
BOGOTA, Sept 20 Colombian police fought
protesters on Tuesday at Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO PRU.CN oil
field shutting around 225,000 barrels of oil per day and
forcing the company to declare force majeure, the firm and a
union said.
Colombia is enjoying a flood of investment after a
successful U.S.-backed offensive against Marxist rebels, and
output in Latin America's No. 4 crude producer has hit historic
levels this year -- nearing 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
"We have at this moment suspended production of 225,000
barrels (of oil per day) from the Quifa and Rubiales fields,"
said Camilo Valencia, executive director of Canada's Pacific
Rubiales.
"Definitely we've been forced to declare force majeure to
be able to be covered legally. We hope to restart operations as
soon as possible," he told reporters.
In July and August, protesters rocked Rubiales, which has
the largest producing field in Colombia.. [ID:nN1E77I0PY]
"The police are putting a lot of pressure on workers to
stop the protest inside the camp. There are clashes, they
launched tear gas from helicopters," Hector Vaca, a leader in
the oil workers union, known as USO, told Reuters.
Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its
image around by battering leftist rebels and drug gangs,
bringing in billions of dollars in foreign investment.
While rebel attacks on infrastructure are much less
frequent than at the height of the war, they have picked up
this year. Protests by local communities around oil fields also
pose a threat to the industry.
Normally, protesters demonstrate over the desire for more
jobs locally, better services and infrastructure and
environmental damages.
