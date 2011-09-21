* Company shuts around 225,000 bpd in output - official

* Firm declares force majeure after demonstrations

* At least third major protest this year at Pacific (Rewrites headline and lead, adds details, quotes)

BOGOTA, Sept 20 Colombian police fought protesters on Tuesday at Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO PRU.CN oil field shutting around 225,000 barrels of oil per day and forcing the company to declare force majeure, the firm and a union said.

Colombia is enjoying a flood of investment after a successful U.S.-backed offensive against Marxist rebels, and output in Latin America's No. 4 crude producer has hit historic levels this year -- nearing 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

"We have at this moment suspended production of 225,000 barrels (of oil per day) from the Quifa and Rubiales fields," said Camilo Valencia, executive director of Canada's Pacific Rubiales.

"Definitely we've been forced to declare force majeure to be able to be covered legally. We hope to restart operations as soon as possible," he told reporters.

In July and August, protesters rocked Rubiales, which has the largest producing field in Colombia.. [ID:nN1E77I0PY] [ID:nN1E77I0PY]

"The police are putting a lot of pressure on workers to stop the protest inside the camp. There are clashes, they launched tear gas from helicopters," Hector Vaca, a leader in the oil workers union, known as USO, told Reuters.

Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its image around by battering leftist rebels and drug gangs, bringing in billions of dollars in foreign investment.

While rebel attacks on infrastructure are much less frequent than at the height of the war, they have picked up this year. Protests by local communities around oil fields also pose a threat to the industry. [ID:nS1E78D0JV]

Normally, protesters demonstrate over the desire for more jobs locally, better services and infrastructure and environmental damages.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Jack Kimball; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)