* 225,000 bpd oil production shut due to protests

* Company says to try restart output as soon as possible

* Protests increasing in Colombia's oil industry

* Union says situation now calm at oil field areas (Recasts, updates throughout with comments from unions, analysts; adds bylines)

By Jack Kimball and Noel Randewich

BOGOTA, Sept 21 Protesters halted demonstrations on Wednesday that shut off a fourth of Colombia's national oil output while union representatives hold discussions with Pacific Rubiales Energy CorpPRE.TO PRU.CN.

Union President Rodolfo Vecino and police told Reuters the protests had stopped and the situation was calm a day after production of about 225,000 barrels of per day (bpd) was suspended at the largest producing field in Colombia.

Pacific Rubiales, the Canadian company that runs the field, has declared force majeure due to damages after protesters battled police earlier this week. [ID:nS1E78J251]

"It's completely calm today ... workers are going to remain calm as long as security forces don't attack, which is the commitment the government made last night," Vecino told Reuters, adding the parties had reached a pre-agreement late on Tuesday.

Police have secured the field, and workers were evaluating damage done to production and transport infrastructure, Federico Restrepo, Pacific's vice president of corporate affairs, said.

"We think that today we could finish the inspection and start repairs," he told Reuters by telephone. "Evaluating and repairing the damages would be three or four days so we can get back to 225,000 barrels."

Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 crude producer, has enjoyed a boom in oil investment thanks to improved security in the fast-growing energy sector where attacks by leftist rebels had hurt production in the past.

Protests against oil companies are increasing this year partly due to the sector's success and also because of the politically charged atmosphere ahead of local elections at the end of October, analysts and industry groups say.

The protesters at the Rubiales field, many of whom are contracters, want better wages, more job security and improved living conditions, according to the oil union, known as USO.

"It is roughly 25 percent of Colombia's production being shut in in the one area from both Quifa and Rubiales so that's a material hit in terms of the country," said Frederick Kozak, director of oil and gas research at Canaccord Genuity

"On the world scale, it's not meaningful and it's only a few days. That's going to be a little rounding error almost."

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Colombian oil, natural gas output in Aug [ID:nN1E7800P3]

Key political risks in Colombia [ID:nRISKCO]

Colombian energy minister shake-up [ID:nS1E78J169]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its image around by battering leftist rebels and drug gangs. This has attracted billions of dollars in foreign investment and opened up more areas to oil explorers.

While the government has sharply reduced rebel attacks, protests by communities near oil fields have increased. [ID:nS1E78D0JV]

Puerto Gaitain -- where Rubiales' fields are located -- receives more oil royalties than any other region in Colombia, but that could change after the government pushed through a reform to better share royalties to non-producing regions.

"The country is in a great moment for oil and just as today we have the Rubiales field, we're going to have others and we can not permit the use of force," Mauricio Cardenas, incoming energy ministry, told Caracol Radio.

"Meta department and the municipality of Puerto Gaitan in particular are major recipients of royalties. What is at stake in this election is a lot in that sense." (Reporting by Jack Kimball and Noel Randewich; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)