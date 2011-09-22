* 225,000 bpd oil production shut due to protests

* Company says may restart output as soon as weekend

* Protests increasing in Colombia's oil industry (Recasts; deal reached)

By Jack Kimball and Noel Randewich

BOGOTA, Sept 21 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp PRE.TO and protesting contractors reached a deal on Wednesday after demonstrations that shut off a quarter of Colombia's national oil production, officials said.

Latin America's No. 4 crude producer has been rocked by rising social protests, which are seen as a key threat for the energy sector as it enjoys a flood of foreign investment and crude production hits historic highs.

Protests at Colombia's largest producing field, Rubiales, had forced the Canadian company PRU.CN to stop pumping about 225,000 barrels of oil per day and declare force majeure.

The government, the oil workers union USO and the company reached an agreement late on Wednesday that would lift the protests at Rubiales, allow the firm to resume production and involve more dialogue between the parties, officials said.

Pacific did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the deal, but it said earlier on Wednesday that it was in the process of evaluating damages.

"We think that today we could finish the inspection and start repairs," Federico Restrepo, a vice president, told Reuters. "Evaluating and repairing the damages would be three or four days so we can get back to 225,000 barrels."

Experts had expected little impact from the protest.

Colombia's oil output has rebounded over the last decade, an achievement that has had less to do with geology than with politics and security -- issues that in emerging markets from Iraq to Nigeria are major constraints on the energy industry.

That story has played out at the Rubiales field in eastern Colombia's Llanos Basin region, which was torched by Marxist guerrillas a decade ago but has become a shining example in Colombia's oil industry.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Colombian oil, natural gas output in Aug [ID:nN1E7800P3]

Key political risks in Colombia [ID:nRISKCO]

Colombian energy minister shake-up [ID:nS1E78J169]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Protests against oil companies are increasing this year partly due to the sector's success and also because of the politically charged atmosphere ahead of local elections at the end of October, analysts and industry groups said.

"There are a lot of local elections going on. The unions are very small in Colombia today, and they're trying to instigate issues around the oil fields to increase membership," said Matt Portillo, an analyst who covers Pacific Rubiales for Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

"The government has been, I think, very responsive relative to a lot of other areas in Latin American where they haven't moved to calm protests."

Once considered a failing state, Colombia has turned its image around by battering guerrillas and drug gangs, and opening up new areas to oil explorers. While rebel attacks have gone down, protests by communities and workers have risen. [ID:nS1E78D0JV]

Protesters at the Rubiales field, many of whom are contractors, were demanding better wages, job security and improved living conditions, the oil workers union said.

Puerto Gaitan -- where Rubiales' fields are located -- gets more oil royalties than any other municipality in Colombia, but that could change after the government pushed through a reform to better share royalties to nonproducing regions.

"The country is in a great moment for oil and just as today we have the Rubiales field, we're going to have others and we cannot permit the use of force," Mauricio Cardenas, incoming energy ministry, told Caracol Radio.

"Meta department and the municipality of Puerto Gaitan in particular are major recipients of royalties. What is at stake in this election is a lot in that sense." (Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston; editing by Phil Berlowitz)