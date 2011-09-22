* Company has started process of resuming operations
* Protests forced shutdown at Colombia's top oil field
* Pacific, government, union agree to more dialogue
BOGOTA, Sept 22 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
PRE.TO said on Thursday it expects to have crude output back
to normal within a week after protesting contractors forced it
to shut down Colombia's largest oil field.
Protests at the Rubiales operations led the Canadian
company PRU.CN to stop pumping about 225,000 barrels of oil
per day on Wednesday -- a quarter of Colombia's total
production -- and declare force majeure.
"The company has commenced the process of restarting
operations at the fields and expects to have production back to
normal levels within a week," it said in a statement. "There
has been no material damage as a result of the blockade."
Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 crude producer, has been
rocked by rising social protests, which are seen as a key
threat for the energy sector as it enjoys a flood of foreign
investment and its crude production hits historic highs.
The government, the oil workers union and executives
reached an agreement late on Wednesday to lift the protest at
Rubiales, increase dialogue between the parties and allow the
company to resume production, officials said.
A Pacific executive on Wednesday told Reuters that it could
take three or four days to resume normal production.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)