* Company has started process of resuming operations

* Protests forced shutdown at Colombia's top oil field

* Pacific, government, union agree to more dialogue

BOGOTA, Sept 22 Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp PRE.TO said on Thursday it expects to have crude output back to normal within a week after protesting contractors forced it to shut down Colombia's largest oil field.

Protests at the Rubiales operations led the Canadian company PRU.CN to stop pumping about 225,000 barrels of oil per day on Wednesday -- a quarter of Colombia's total production -- and declare force majeure.

"The company has commenced the process of restarting operations at the fields and expects to have production back to normal levels within a week," it said in a statement. "There has been no material damage as a result of the blockade."

Colombia, Latin America's No. 4 crude producer, has been rocked by rising social protests, which are seen as a key threat for the energy sector as it enjoys a flood of foreign investment and its crude production hits historic highs.

The government, the oil workers union and executives reached an agreement late on Wednesday to lift the protest at Rubiales, increase dialogue between the parties and allow the company to resume production, officials said.

A Pacific executive on Wednesday told Reuters that it could take three or four days to resume normal production.

