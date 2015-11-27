BOGOTA Nov 27 Colombia's central bank is suffering the most serious dent to its credibility in recent history as policymakers face criticism for sending mixed messages and moving too slowly to tackle rising inflation.

With consumer prices at their highest level in six years, the central bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points in September and 50 basis points to 5.25 percent last month. It is expected to raise them another 25 or 50 basis points on Friday.

But investors and economists argue the seven-member board, which is usually credited for its dogged dedication to keeping inflation under control, should have acted in May.

Instead, board members said then that the spike in inflation was temporary, caused by the weather and a weaker peso currency. After waiting too long, they then had to scramble, raising the rate abruptly and for longer.

"By not acting early, inflation expectations were moving up and the central bank had to react more strongly," said Lars Peter Nielsen, senior portfolio manager at Global Evolution in Denmark, which holds peso-denominated debt.

"There is now some skepticism over the bank's position ... It has become reactionary and it's behind inflation. The panorama is not at all clear," said a Bogota-based fixed-income investor who asked not to be named.

Board members are regular speakers at presentations, media interviews and other events where they justify bank decisions, but often give their own opinions.

One, Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, even joked recently she would speak anywhere, including at First Communions, in her zeal to get the bank's message across.

Critics say they are failing to send a unified message and may be talking too much.

"The first thing the bank needs to do is work on the signals it's sending," said Marc Hofstetter, economics professor at the prestigious University of the Andes. "Each member is sending individual signals and it has become somewhat chaotic to understand the bank's stance."

The central bank admitted on Tuesday it had not "completely anticipated" the impact of the poor weather and weaker currency.

Before last month, the last time the central bank pushed up rates by 50 basis points in one go was in April 2003 when it hiked by a full percentage point as inflation hit 7.85 percent.

Inflation is now running at 5.89 percent and the bank has expressed concern that inflationary expectations are becoming de-anchored, a development that could cause inflation to blow out to 7 percent, analysts say.

Given that, the bank has said inflation may not come down to the ideal level of 3 percent until mid 2017.

Policymakers are also keeping an eye on growth, which has slipped to an estimated 3 percent this year and next as Colombia's oil revenues fall in line with global prices.

The peso has also lost more than 40 percent of its value in the last 12 months and will likely weaken further once the Federal Reserve raises U.S. interest rates.

One of the central bank's board members, Carlos Gustavo Cano, recently said lowering inflation toward the target range will require active monetary policy.

"Both polls and probability models from the bank show evidence that medium-term expectations are de-anchored from the objective fixed by the board," Cano said. "Not acting in a forceful and sufficient manner would put the bank's credibility before the public at serious risk."

But analysts say it is exactly that kind of commentary that needs to be controlled. If expectations are not anchored to the idea that inflation will move back within target range, it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

A recent opinion poll on government institutions by Cifras y Conceptos showed that confidence in the bank slipped to 77 points this year from 82 last year. Confidence in Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas - who represents the government on the board - slipped 11 points to 60.

Some economists say the bank, while guilty of moving slowly, is now making the right moves.

"It reacted late but a 75-point increase shows that it's getting in line with its traditional position in which there has been irrefutable confidence," said Wilson Tovar at brokerage firm Acciones y Valores, who expects the rate to go as high as 6.25 percent next year.

Andres Pardo, chief economist at financial holding firm Corficolombiana, which through September managed about 3.6 trillion pesos ($1.1 billion) of local Treasury bonds, says interest rates and communication are the bank's two major tools to control inflation, and that it's options are limited if it sends inconsistent messages.

"If there's a lot of credibility, all that's needed is a word to convince the world that the target will be reached," Pardo said. "But if you don't have credibility, the only path is interest rates or other monetary policy tools." (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Kieran Murray)