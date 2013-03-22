* Bank cuts half point vs quarter point forecast, decision unanimous

By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia's central bank cut its benchmark rate by a larger-than-expected half point on Friday as it took advantage of benign inflation to accelerate the pace of stimulus to a sluggish economy and prevent inflation dropping even lower.

The unanimous decision by the bank's seven-member board, led by Jose Dario Uribe, took the rate to 3.25 percent. The surprise move - after back-to-back quarter-point reductions - aims to bolster growth after the economy was hit by lower overseas demand and anemic factory output.

The reduction is the biggest since November 2009.

"The decision was taken considering the Colombian economy is growing below its potential and will probably operate in the coming quarters below its productive capacity, and observed and projected inflation is falling below the target of 3 percent," the central bank said in a statement.

In a Reuters survey of 21 economists, 17 expected a quarter-point cut, while the rest saw the bank holding the rate steady at 3.75 percent.

With gross domestic product growth well off its expansion levels in 2011, the central bank has tried to promote more investment from Colombian consumers and corporations by cutting 200 basis points from the lending rate since mid 2012.

"Interest rate reductions appear to be being transmitted to the economy more slowly than hoped," the statement added.

Data on Thursday showed the economy grew a better-than-expected 4 percent in 2012, among the fastest rates in the world, but much slower than the 6.6 percent pace the previous year.

"Today was a text book monetary policy shock," said Munir Jalil, economist at Bogota-based Citigroup. "Either the board expects the economy to worsen in the coming months or they are worried inflation could go much lower."

"Either way, it doesn't look good. Those shocks usually come in times of emergency," he said, adding that he expected the rate to be held steady from now on.

Inflation below the bottom end of the central bank's target range of between 2 percent and 4 percent has given ample space for the rate cuts. At 3.25 percent, Colombia's interest rate is the lowest in Latin America.

Annual inflation through February was 1.83 percent.

"Why do we want to lower the rates? Because projected inflation is lower than 3 percent and we want to bring it back up to 3 percent," Uribe told reporters after the rate announcement.

Low inflation is a concern as it may make consumers hold off on purchases on expectations goods will become even cheaper, causing the economy to stall further.

GDP BELOW POTENTIAL

Investment in Colombia has soared over the last decade, mostly in the oil and mining industries, reaching record levels and boosting the peso as security improved following a U.S.-backed offensive against rebel groups.

Expansion started to flag last year due to after-effects from the global financial crisis. Industrial production became a concern for the government just as the jobless rate began to improve.

The government expects 2013 growth to reach 4.8 percent.

"We are satisfied with the growth level, but that doesn't make us complacent, there are sectors that need help, industry needs help, measures," Cardenas said after the GDP numbers were released on Thursday.

"When will we reach potential? I don't know, I can't predict that," Cardenas said on Friday. "What I can say is that with today's measure we will get there quicker."

Manufacturing fell in seven out of 12 months last year, and retail sales remained weak. Exports have fallen in six of the last 12 months. January data will be published later on Friday.

Bank Chief Uribe has blamed increased environmental requirements and delays in permits for recent weak performance in civil works, which include highways and bridges. He also has raised concern about the impact that labor disputes in the coal mining sector may have on growth.

He also expressed concern consumer confidence is beginning to wane.

Workers at the largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, ended a 32-day strike earlier this month and coffee growers and truckers also blocked roads and halted work. The disputes will likely damage the economy in the first quarter.

Exporters and some local manufacturers have been strapped by the strong currency - 1,829.10 against the dollar on Friday - and complain that current level of the peso makes their business less competitive and costs them more in domestic terms.

President Juan Manuel Santos and Cardenas repeated calls this week for the bank to take stronger measures to ease the peso gains.

Like other emerging markets, Colombia is facing an onslaught of U.S. dollars due to expansionary monetary policy in developed economies, and relatively higher yields and strong economic expansion there than in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; editing by Andrew Hay)