BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
BOGOTA, March 15 Colombia's central bank has room to lower its benchmark interest rate but it must also be careful and consider other factors, said one of the seven board members, Cesar Vallejo.
"There's space in the sense that there's lower inflation, output growth is below its potential. In that sense there's space but there are also other factors, for example, people's indebtedness, government plans for public investment," he said.
"One must be careful when lowering interest rates because any circumstance can change the scenario," he told journalists on Friday.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes