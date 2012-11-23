* Bank maintains inflation target for 2013
* Global slowdown hitting exports, industry
* Central bank vote was not unanimous
By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Nov 23 Colombia unexpectedly cut its key
interest rate on Friday to counter a slowdown in Latin America's
fourth-largest economy due to global uncertainty and weaker
domestic demand.
Colombia's central bank cut the lending rate a quarter of a
point to 4.50 percent - surprising economists - in a bid to
boost 2013 growth amid weakness in the Andean nation's
industrial sector and exports.
In a Reuters survey on Wednesday, only 3 of 29 economists
expected the bank to cut its rate, the rest saw the overnight
lending rate steady.
Having kept rates on hold the past two months, Colombia
joined other Latin American countries such as Brazil that have
cut borrowing costs to shield their domestic economies from
slack demand overseas
"The weakness of the global economy and the decline in
domestic demand has been reflected in lower export growth and a
contraction in industrial production," central bank chief Jose
Dario Uribe said after revealing the rate cut.
The decision by the bank's seven-member board was not
unanimous. It was based on an analysis of the degree to which
domestic spending could offset a slowdown in growth during the
second half of 2012.
A second month of shrinking industrial production set off
alarms that weak overseas demand for Colombia's manufactured
goods may put pressure on factories just when Colombia's jobless
rate is falling and a strong currency is hurting exporters.
Industrial output has dropped in five of the last seven
months, ending with a 1.3 percent decline in September.
"What has changed in this statement is that they are
recognizing that there's a weakening in the local dynamic. That
is what brought about this cut," said Camilo Perez, an economist
at Banco de Bogota.
"They are seeing a bigger slowdown that goes beyond just
industry; it's a general weakening."
The yield on Colombia's benchmark Treasury bond maturing in
July 2024 fell after the rate decision, clising down 13 basis
points to 6.02 percent from 6.15 on Thursday.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who represents the
government on the central bank board, on Wednesday called the
industrial sector "stagnant" and indicated he would support
lower borrowing costs to spur expansion.
INFLATION CONTROLLED
Retail sales had a modest 2.3 percent growth in September,
well off last year's 8.1 percent but in line with a reduction in
household spending after the bank slowed lending earlier in 2012
by raising reserve requirements on consumer credit.
The bank had been concerned households were taking on too
much debt.
It expected a gradual recovery in overseas demand for
Colombia's products, stable commodity prices and ample
international liquidity to boost economic growth next year.
"The reduction in interest rates, including (Friday's),
employment stability and favorable household confidence will
likely sustain a recovery in consumer growth," Uribe said.
At the bank's October meeting, some board members had argued
for a rate cut based on controlled inflation and the likelihood
of a deceleration in economic growth.
On Friday, the bank set next year's inflation target at
between 2 percent to 4 percent -- the same as this year.
Annual consumer prices in October reached 3.06 percent,
lower than 3.08 percent in the previous month. The government
will release data for November on Dec. 5.
"This (rate cut) reflects the risks that are beginning to
materialize in terms of economic growth and concern about
developments on an international level," said Daniel Velandia,
director of economic studies at brokerage Correval in Bogota.
So far the nation has remained largely shielded from global
economic troubles that have pummeled major Latin American
countries. Colombia's resilience to shocks was cited by Wall
Street agencies when it won back investment grade in 2011.
The bank expressed concern that financial turmoil overseas
would continue and likely cause problems for exports.
"The weak world economy and the decline in domestic demand
have been reflected in slower growth in our exports and a
contraction in industrial production," Uribe said.
Colombia's economy grew at a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011
compared with the previous year as improved security conditions
brought by a decade-long offensive against armed guerrilla
groups attracted a flood of foreign investment.
The central bank earlier this month narrowed its 2012
economic growth forecast, lifting the lower part of the range to
3.7 percent from 3 percent and lowering the top end to 4.9
percent from 5 percent.
Cutting Colombia's benchmark rate could help slow additional
upward pressure on the peso, which has attracted foreign
capital due to interest rates near zero in the developed world.
The peso has already appreciated close to 6.5 percent since
the start of the year - among the strongest world currencies.
Exporters have called for additional rate cuts in recent
months as currency appreciation raised labor and production
costs in pesos and made them less competitive abroad.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy, Nelson Bocanegra and Jack Kimball;
editing by Andrew Hay)