BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's central bank said on Friday that it would buy at least $3 billion in the foreign exchange market via auctions from Oct. 1 through March 29, 2013 to take pressure off the peso currency.

The government also plans to purchase at least $500 million in the rest of 2012, said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas.

The central bank decision to keep interest rates steady was made by the majority of the seven-member board.