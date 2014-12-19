BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Colombia's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent for a fourth straight month as expected on Friday to support economic growth which now faces challenges from a sharp drop in the price of its top export, crude oil. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas)
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: