(Adds bank director quote, background)
By Peter Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA Dec 19 Colombia's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent for a fourth
straight month as expected on Friday as economic growth is
challenged by a sharp drop in the price of crude oil, the
country's top export.
The bank will also let its longstanding dollar purchase
program expire this month. The program, last renewed in
September, was designed to build up foreign reserves and slow
the strengthening of the peso in recent years.
The board did not adopt any other foreign exchange measures
after the peso's sharp depreciation this month.
Central bank director Jose Dario Uribe said the bank would
consider intervening to influence the exchange rate if the
peso's price in dollar terms begins to drive up inflation
disruptively.
"Colombia already has $47.5 billion in reserves and
conditions in the foreign exchange market arose that translated
into a sharp depreciation of the peso, for which it was
considered inappropriate to keep buying dollars," Uribe said.
Colombia's economy has sustained annual growth of 4 percent
or higher since 2010. Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said
this week the government would likely cut the 2015 growth target
to around 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent due to lower oil prices.
Inflation has remained within the bank's 2-4 percent range
despite comparatively brisk growth which has given policymakers
room to apply stimulus through lower rates to take the economy
closer to its full productive capacity, a level it is now near.
A Reuters poll of analysts earlier this week forecast 2015
inflation at 3.2 percent while they expected it to reach 3.6
this year.
The bank's monetary policy board reached a unanimous
decision to leave the benchmark interest unchanged. Its next
rate setting meeting will take place at the end of January.
Global crude oil prices have plunged about 40 percent since
June, but Colombia's oil income in dollars from January to
October has fallen only 5 percent, national statistics agency
data shows, as forward sales delay the impact of the fall.
The drop in oil prices has caused Colombia's terms of trade
to deteriorate with imports growing more expensive, and that is
negatively affecting growth, the bank said. The bank said the
economic outlook for its key trade partners had worsened, which
would limit demand for its exports.
Domestic demand, which has been a key driver of growth,
continued strong, it said.
(Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter
Murphy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Andrew Hay)