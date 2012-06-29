(Adds central bank, analyst comment)
BOGOTA, June 29 Colombia's central bank left its
benchmark interest rate steady for the fourth straight month on
Friday as it sought to gauge the impact of Europe's debt crisis
on the local economy where inflation remains under control.
The seven-member board, led by Jose Dario Uribe, held the
overnight rate at 5.25 percent, meeting the expectations of all
30 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.
At least one policymaker and business leaders have indicated
in recent weeks they want a cut in borrowing costs, which would
bring the country more in line with other emerging markets.
As European leaders seek ways to contain the region's debt
crisis, Colombia is concerned a strong recession in the euro
zone could crimp domestic growth as oil and coal prices fall.
"In Europe, several indicators suggest that the euro zone
economy is contracting. The problems in the region have affected
the prospects of the global economy," the bank said in a
statement following the decision. "The effects of a weaker
global economy on the Colombian economy have been felt through
reduced demand and lower prices for our exports."
The rate decision balanced slowing growth in the domestic
economy with accelerated bank lending that has worried the board
in the past few months.
"This is the right (rate) level for the demands of the
economy," said Julian Marquez, an economist with Interbolsa,
Colombia's biggest brokerage, who expects the rate to remain
steady through the rest of the year.
"Cutting the rate and fueling credit growth again is not a
good idea. Growth is good considering the external situation and
the fact that last year we were in danger of overheating."
Policymakers raised the lending rate 225 basis points over
the past year until its first pause in March in a bid to rein in
borrowing.
Colombia's economy grew a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011 as a
decade-long military offensive against guerrilla groups and
paramilitaries brought in a flood of foreign direct investment
to Latin America's fourth biggest economy.
The economy expanded 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus
the previous three months - its slowest in more than a year.
Inflows of foreign investment have helped boost the value of
the currency 8.6 percent so far this year, causing concern from
exporters who earn in dollars but pay costs in pesos.
President Juan Manuel Santos, whose approval rating dropped
double digits in June, met this week with the bank's board and
urged it to intervene more "aggressively" in the currency market
to bring the peso closer to 2,000 per dollar from 1,787.5 now.
The bank is buying at least $20 million daily in the spot
market to weaken the peso.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Andrew Hay)