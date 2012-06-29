* Household credit still high - cenbank board

* First half GDP growth lower than expected

* No new peso measures despite calls by govt (Adds analyst comment)

By Helen Murphy and Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, June 29 Colombia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady for a fourth straight month on Friday as it gauged the impact of slowing world growth and Europe's debt crisis on the local economy, where inflation remains under control.

In a majority decision, the seven-member board, led by Jose Dario Uribe, held the overnight rate at 5.25 percent, meeting the expectations of all 30 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

At least one policymaker and business leaders have indicated in recent weeks they want a cut in borrowing costs, which would bring the country more in line with other emerging markets.

As European leaders seek ways to contain the region's debt crisis, Colombia is concerned a strong recession in the euro zone could crimp domestic growth as oil and coal prices fall.

"In Europe, several indicators suggest that the euro zone economy is contracting. The problems in the region have affected the prospects of the global economy," the bank said in a statement following the decision.

"The effects of a weaker global economy on the Colombian economy have been felt through reduced demand and lower prices for our exports."

The rate decision balanced slowing growth in the domestic economy with strong bank lending that has worried the board in the past few months. Uribe said first-half economic growth had been less than expected.

"This is the right (rate) level for the demands of the economy," said Julian Marquez, an economist with Interbolsa, Colombia's biggest brokerage. He expects the rate to remain steady through the rest of the year.

"Cutting the rate and fueling credit growth again is not a good idea. Growth is good considering the external situation and the fact that last year we were in danger of overheating."

HOUSEHOLD CREDIT HIGH

Policymakers raised the lending rate 225 basis points over the past year until their first pause in March in a bid to rein in borrowing. The economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter versus the previous quarter, its slowest rate in over a year.

Colombia's economy expanded a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011 as a decade-long military offensive against guerrilla groups and paramilitaries brought a flood of foreign direct investment to Latin America's fourth-biggest economy.

"Annual growth in commercial loans continues to slow," the board said in its statement.

"The credit to households has slowed but is still high, especially consumer (credit). The mortgage portfolio is growing strongly, with an index of new house prices that increased again in March and remains at historically high levels."

Foreign investment inflows have helped boost the value of the currency 8.8 percent so far this year, causing concern from exporters who earn in dollars but pay costs in pesos.

President Juan Manuel Santos, whose approval rating dropped by double digits in June, met this week with the bank's board and urged it to intervene more "aggressively" in the currency market to bring the peso closer to 2,000 per dollar from 1,787.5 now.

The bank, which took no new peso measures at the meeting, is buying at least $20 million daily in the spot market to weaken the currency.

REVISING DOWN GDP

Continued expansion in credit may pressure consumer prices, leading to higher inflation. Annual inflation was 3.44 percent in May, within the central bank's target range for this year of 2 percent to 4 percent.

The government will release June inflation data on Thursday. The median forecast of 23 analysts surveyed by Reuters sees consumer prices slowing to 3.20 percent in 2012.

"If current trends continue and intensify - moderating domestic demand, deteriorating external backdrop, currency over valuation and declining commodity prices - the central bank may soon adopt an explicit easing bias that could lead the central bank to cut rates sometime during the second half," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist with Goldman Sachs.

"It could afford to act somewhat pre-emptively given very well-behaved inflation dynamics," he said.

Back-to-back rate hikes last year and concerns over the global economy are now being felt by consumers.

Retail sales in April fell for the first time in 32 months and industrial output dropped for a second consecutive month.

Friday's rate decision may bother some business leaders, who have called on the board to start providing stimulus to the economy by cutting rates.

Luis Carlos Villegas, head of the ANDI association of business leaders, said this week that Colombia had room to trim rates since inflation was steady, bank lending had started to ease and the use of installed industrial capacity had declined.

Economists are already revising down their economic growth forecasts for Colombia. Echeverry has lowered his forecast for 2012 and 2013 growth to 4.8 percent from 5 percent previously.

"We see further downside risk to the economy, as economic activity indicators are pointing to a greater slowdown than the market is expecting," Juan Camilo Dauder, an analyst at Celfin Capital in Medellin, said in a report. (Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas and Monica Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)