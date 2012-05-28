BRIEF-Lannebo Fonder ups stake to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOTA May 28 Colombia's central bank held borrowing costs steady at 5.25 percent for a third straight month on Monday, bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said.
The bank's decision matched a forecast in a Reuters poll last week, in which all but one of 27 economists surveyed said they expected policymakers not to raise the benchmark interest rate. (Writing by Eduardo Garcia)
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that inflation was falling as expected but that did not mean that reaching the 4 percent inflation target was an easy task.
* Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank