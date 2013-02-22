BRIEF-Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
BOGOTA Feb 22 Colombia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate for a fourth straight month on Friday as policymakers judged the economy needs more stimulus to grow.
Policymakers reduced the key interest rate a quarter point to 3.75 percent, meeting economists' expectations. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; editing by Andrew Hay)
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 6 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust