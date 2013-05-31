DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BOGOTA May 31 Colombia's central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe on Friday said he thought it was prudent to increase the country's foreign reserves as its economy is growing.
The comment came as Uribe announced that the central bank has decided to extend its dollar purchasing program until September in a bid to weaken the peso currency.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.