MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
BOGOTA Oct 25 Colombia's central bank held the benchmark lending rate steady for a seventh straight month on Friday as policymakers sought to fuel economic growth amid benign inflation.
The central bank has cut 200 basis points from the key interest rate since July last year - to 3.25 percent - after global economic malaise hit its industrial and consumer sector. (Reporting by Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: