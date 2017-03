BOGOTA May 30 Colombia's central bank on Friday raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points for the second straight month, an increase aimed at containing a recent rise in still-low inflation as economic growth gathers momentum.

The seven-member policy-making board increased borrowing costs a quarter point to 3.75 percent, as predicted by 30 of 36 analysts in a Reuters survey published this week. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)