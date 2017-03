BOGOTA Nov 28 Colombia's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady as expected on Friday as on-target inflation allows policymakers to delay further increases amid worry over a drop in global oil prices and the impact on the economy.

The seven-member board voted to maintain the lending rate at 4.5 percent for a third month, meeting the forecast of 15 out of 16 analysts in a Reuters survey this week. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)