BOGOTA, March 18 Colombia's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate on Friday to 6.50 percent, the seventh consecutive monthly increase, amid calls for the board to take measures to control the current account deficit and counteract inflationary pressures.

The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate by 25 basis points, meeting the forecast of all analysts in a central bank survey last week. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)