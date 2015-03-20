BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
BOGOTA, March 20 Colombia's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged on Friday for a seventh straight month as economic growth has begun to ease while inflation has picked up pace.
The seven-member board voted to maintain the lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting the forecast of a majority of analysts in a Reuters survey this week. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
April 5 In the financial market race for information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.