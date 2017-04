BOGOTA Dec 18 Colombia cenbank ups rate to 5.75 pct to calm inflation worries Colombia's central bank increased the benchmark interest rate a quarter point on Friday as policymakers try to rein in inflation that is already well above the bank's target range.

The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate to 5.75 percent, meeting the forecast of 24 of 29 analysts in a Reuters survey this week. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)