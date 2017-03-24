Ghana's 91-day bill yield rises to 12.0964 pct
ACCRA, June 16 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.0964 percent at an auction on Friday, from 11.9077 percent at the last sale on June 9.
BOGOTA, March 24 Colombia's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 7 percent on Friday in a bid to bolster growth despite inflation figures that remain above the target range.
The board decided to reduce the lending rate by 25 basis points, as expected by the market. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
ACCRA, June 16 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.0964 percent at an auction on Friday, from 11.9077 percent at the last sale on June 9.
* Prosight Management LP reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rEN8RH) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.