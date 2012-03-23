(Adds quote, details on currency)
* Move shows central bank sees economy cooling
* Steady rate could help ease recent currency appreciation
By Helen Murphy and Brian Ellsworth
BOGOTA, March 23 Colombia's central bank
held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday, signaling a
year-long cycle of hikes has done enough to control inflation by
slowing economic growth.
In a unanimous decision, the seven-member board maintained
the lending rate at 5.25 percent, meeting expectations of
slightly less than half the economists in a Reuters survey.
The decision may have been in response to data on Thursday
showing economic growth eased in the fourth quarter from the
previous three months. That slowdown was in line with
lower-than-expected January retail sales and industrial
production figures.
Colombia's rate policy is now more in line with other
emerging market countries where central banks have cut or held
lending rates to guard their economies against fallout from the
debt crisis in Europe and a global slowdown.
"The recent slowdown in manufacturing and some other known
data in the first quarter of 2012 suggest that growth in this
period may be lower than that recorded at the end of 2011," said
central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe in a statement.
"The new information will enable more certainty if the
dynamics of domestic demand is consistent with sustainable
economic growth and meeting the inflation target."
Colombia's economy grew at a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011
compared to the year earlier as improved security conditions
brought by a decade-long offensive against illegal armed groups
brought in a flood of foreign investment.
Keeping the benchmark rate steady could help slow the upward
pressure on the peso, which has already appreciated close
to 9 percent since the start of the year - the biggest rally of
any major Latin American currency in 2012.
Exporters have complained about rate hikes as the ensuing
currency appreciation raises their labor and production costs in
pesos and makes them less competitive in foreign markets.
Consumer loans to Colombia's growing middle class have
increased 22 percent in the last year to $122 billion, or 30
percent of gross domestic product. Growth in business loans has
slowed to 17 percent from 20 percent.
The board, which has said fighting inflation is its
priority, is seeking to bring prices closer to the mid-point of
its official target range of 2 percent to 4 percent. Annual
inflation rose 3.55 percent in February.
