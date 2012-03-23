(Adds quote, details on currency)

* Move shows central bank sees economy cooling

* Steady rate could help ease recent currency appreciation

By Helen Murphy and Brian Ellsworth

BOGOTA, March 23 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday, signaling a year-long cycle of hikes has done enough to control inflation by slowing economic growth.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-member board maintained the lending rate at 5.25 percent, meeting expectations of slightly less than half the economists in a Reuters survey.

The decision may have been in response to data on Thursday showing economic growth eased in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. That slowdown was in line with lower-than-expected January retail sales and industrial production figures.

Colombia's rate policy is now more in line with other emerging market countries where central banks have cut or held lending rates to guard their economies against fallout from the debt crisis in Europe and a global slowdown.

"The recent slowdown in manufacturing and some other known data in the first quarter of 2012 suggest that growth in this period may be lower than that recorded at the end of 2011," said central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe in a statement.

"The new information will enable more certainty if the dynamics of domestic demand is consistent with sustainable economic growth and meeting the inflation target."

Colombia's economy grew at a brisk 5.9 percent in 2011 compared to the year earlier as improved security conditions brought by a decade-long offensive against illegal armed groups brought in a flood of foreign investment.

Keeping the benchmark rate steady could help slow the upward pressure on the peso, which has already appreciated close to 9 percent since the start of the year - the biggest rally of any major Latin American currency in 2012.

Exporters have complained about rate hikes as the ensuing currency appreciation raises their labor and production costs in pesos and makes them less competitive in foreign markets.

Consumer loans to Colombia's growing middle class have increased 22 percent in the last year to $122 billion, or 30 percent of gross domestic product. Growth in business loans has slowed to 17 percent from 20 percent.

The board, which has said fighting inflation is its priority, is seeking to bring prices closer to the mid-point of its official target range of 2 percent to 4 percent. Annual inflation rose 3.55 percent in February. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Hay)