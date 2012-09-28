* Central bank to buy at least $3 billion through end March
* Central bank chief confirmed for a third term
* GDP growth could be above 4 percent in 2012
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Sept 28 Colombia's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate steady on Friday as above-forecast
second-quarter economic growth and relatively good international
commodity prices gave policymakers room to pause rate cuts.
The bank held its overnight lending rate at 4.75 percent, as
expected, after policymakers cut borrowing costs at the last two
meetings to shield Latin America's fourth-largest economy from
slipping demand for exports like coal and oil.
It also pledged to extend daily dollar purchases to keep a
lid on the peso, which officials fear could come under pressure
if another round of asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve
and other major central banks pushes a flood of capital into
emerging economies.
In a majority decision, the central bank moderated to some
extent its language on risks to Colombia's economy from abroad,
saying there was only a "small weakening" of the world economy
and the U.S. economy was growing at a moderate pace.
The bank said that second-quarter gross domestic product
exceeded its expectations due to higher-than-forecast growth in
domestic demand. It saw chances that 2012 growth would come in
above 4 percent.
"For all 2012, it is likely that economic growth is higher
than the midpoint of the estimated range (between 3 percent and
5 percent)," said central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe, who was
confirmed for a third term on Friday.
"International prices of commodities declined but remain
high. Consequently, the terms of trade of Colombia remain high
and stimulate national income."
In a Reuters poll on Monday, 19 out of 30 analysts believed
the monetary authority would keep rates steady at 4.75 percent.
Eleven experts thought that policymakers would lower the rate 25
basis points.
Colombia's economy grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter
versus 0.2 percent in the first quarter helped by strong
expansion in the construction sector, with an annualized growth
rate of 4.9 percent.
The monetary authority said that expansion in the third
quarter would likely be less than in the second.
Other major regional economies such as Mexico and Chile have
held rates steady since early this year as they gauge the
fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
Brazil, on the other hand, has made a string of rate cuts
since late 2011 to counter a sharp domestic slowdown in Latin
America's largest economy.
Some analysts who had expected a rate cut believed that poor
industrial production data and retail sales in July as well as
the weak world economy would spur the bank to take more action
to boost growth in Colombia.
"The statement remains the same as the last one, with a
balanced tone; what stands out is the issue of second-quarter
GDP without commenting in detail on the July data," said Camilo
Perez, head of economic research at Banco de Bogota.
PESO EYED
Strong economic growth and improved security have helped the
Andean country attract record foreign investment over the last
decade, which has helped push up the value of the peso currency.
Earlier this week, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said
the central bank should consider cutting rates to discourage
destabilizing capital flows as a result of the Fed's 'QE3'
stimulus.
Colombia's peso has firmed 7.4 percent so far this year,
making it the world's third-strongest gaining of the 152 world
currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters. The peso
closed on Friday at 1,800.30 against the U.S. dollar.
In an effort to stem the appreciation, the monetary
authority said that it would buy at least $3 billion in the
foreign exchange market from Oct. 1 through March 29, 2013.
It will use auctions of at least $20 million daily.
The government also plans to purchase at least $500 million
in the rest of 2012, said Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas.
Colombia's central bank had already been buying at least $20
million daily on the spot market in a program that was set to
expire in early November.
"(The central bank) knows very well that in order to weaken
the currency, dollar purchases need to be extended," said Benito
Berber of Nomura Securities in a note.
"The line in the sand remains 1,800 and authorities are
adamant to push the USD/COP above it. This policy is now more
credible than in the past given that (the central bank) now has
the instruments to mop up excess liquidity if needed."