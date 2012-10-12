* Board left rate steady at 4.75 pct at last meeting

* Some members concerned about impact of global slowdown

BOGOTA Oct 12 A minority of Colombian central bank board members wanted to cut the benchmark interest rate at their last meeting to protect the economy from the global slowdown, according to minutes published on Friday.

The majority of the seven-member board voted to hold borrowing costs steady at their Sept. 28 meeting following above-forecast second-quarter growth and steady international prices for key commodity exports.

Policymakers had cut the overnight lending rate at the two previous meetings, leaving it at 4.75 percent, to shield Latin America's fourth-largest economy from falling demand for exports like coal and oil.

Some board members said that monetary policy should be "forward looking," and take into account that the slowing global economy would hit domestic growth.

"As good monetary policy relies on the capacity to anticipate events, some members considered that it is necessary to cut the benchmark interest rate," the minutes said, without specifying how many board members expressed this view.

The minutes described the global economy as "weak," and said that lower energy and mineral prices could have a negative impact on Colombia's economy, which has been growing strongly thanks chiefly to record foreign investment in recent years.

"Regarding the domestic economy we stress that real inflation as well as inflation forecasts are converging toward the mid-point of the target range" from 2 percent to 4 percent, the minutes said.

Colombia's economy grew 1.6 percent in the second quarter compared with 0.2 percent in the first quarter helped by strong expansion in the construction sector, with an annualized growth rate of 4.9 percent.

"Some members stressed that economic activity data is moving toward its potential growth rate," the minutes said.

But several members said there are signs that domestic demand, particularly household consumption, was decelerating.

The minutes cited the performance of industrialized economies, global demand and international commodities prices - as well as domestic demand - as the factors that will influence future rate decisions.