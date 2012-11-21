(Adds comments from finance minister) By Nelson Bocanegra BOGOTA, Nov 21 Colombia's central bank will hold its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday as worries about the global economy begin to recede and policymakers see a manageable slowdown in the local economy, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. In a poll conducted on Wednesday, 26 out of 29 analysts said the bank's seven-member board will vote to hold the rate at 4.75 percent for a third straight month, though the decision will be split. The other three analysts see a rate cut to 4.5 percent. Finance minister Mauricio Cardenas, who also presides over the central bank board of directors, told reporters he believes borrowing costs should be lowered to spur industrial growth. "The industrial sector continues to be stagnant, therefore we need more measures to support the industrial sector and obviously a reduction in interest rates will be very important to reach that goal," Cardenas said. But before Cardenas made the comments, the bulk of those surveyed by Reuters said they expect the bank to keep the overnight lending rate steady through the remainder of the year. "We don't see any need to reduce the rate, we don't see a big slowdown in the economy," said Carmen Elena Salcedo, an analyst at brokerage Corficolombiana. The monetary authority has already metered into its analysis a likely slowdown in the domestic economy - as industrial output falls and retail sales weaken - and the level is within the board's expectations and manageable, the economists said. The central bank earlier this month revised its 2012 economic growth forecast, lifting the lower part of the range to 3.7 percent from 3 percent but lowering the top end to 4.9 percent from 5 percent. "With the economy very close to its maximum potential, there's neutrality in the economic variables and less worry about the external situation," said Cesar Corredor, an analyst at Banco de Bogota. "That doesn't warrant a monetary policy decision." Still, three economists are betting the board will seek to bolster economic growth and cut the lending rate 25 basis points to provide stimulus to manufacturers and other sectors that have shown signs of slowing. Industrial output for September fell 1.3 percent, its second straight contraction. Retail sales rose a moderate 2.3 percent, much below the average of about 7 percent for this time of year. The central bank set a target range for inflation this year at the mid-point of 2 percent to 4 percent. Annual consumer prices in October reached 3.06 percent, lower than 3.08 percent in the previous month. The government will release data for November on Dec. 5. "There's stability in inflation, meeting the bank's goal of 3 percent, and the signs of deceleration lead us to think that there will be countercyclical monetary policy," this month, Sergio Clavijo, head of ANIF, a financial association, told reporters on Tuesday. The central bank took advantage of decent inflation to cut the lending rate 25 basis points in both July and August to help shield the nation from any fallout from economic turmoil overseas. Since then, it has held the rate. "This latest number for industrial output leads to a deterioration in estimates and justifies further stimulus," said Juan Camilo Santana, an analyst at brokerage Profesionales de Bolsa. Following are the results of the survey: ENTITY MEETING END END NOVEMBER 2012 2013 ANIF -25 BASIS N.A. N.A. POINTS NOMURA SECURITIES -25 BASIS 4.50 4.5 POINTS COLFONDOS -25 BASIS 4.50 5.00 POINTS BULLTICK CAPITAL MARKETS UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 BANCOLOMBIA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 CORREDORES ASOCIADOS UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00 CORFICOLOMBIANA UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00 GRUPO BOLIVAR UNCHANGED 4.75 5.25 BANCO DE BOGOTA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 BANCO DE OCCIDENTE UNCHANGED 4.50 5.00 GRUPO HELM UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 ASESORES EN VALORES UNCHANGED 4.75 5.25 ACCIONES Y VALORES UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 COLPATRIA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.50 ULTRABURSATILES UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 PROFESIONALES DE BOLSA UNCHANGED 4.75 5.25 DANN REGIONAL UNCHANGED 4.75 4.50 ALIANZA VALORES UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 CITIBANK UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00 BARCLAYS CAPITAL UNCHANGED N.A. N.A. BOLSA Y RENTA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75 MORGAN STANLEY UNCHANGED N.A. N.A. GLOBAL SECURITIES UNCHANGED 4.75 5.50 BofAML UNCHANGED N.A. N.A. ASOBANCARIA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.50 CAPITAL ECONOMICS UNCHANGED 4.75 4.25 ALLIANZ UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00 UBS UNCHANGED N.A. N.A. HSBC UNCHANGED N.A. N.A. Participants 29 29 29 Median 4.75 4.75 4.75 Minimum 4.50 4.50 4.25 Maximum 4.75 4.75 5.50 (Additional reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)