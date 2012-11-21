(Adds comments from finance minister)
By Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, Nov 21 Colombia's central bank will hold
its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday as worries about
the global economy begin to recede and policymakers see a
manageable slowdown in the local economy, according to a Reuters
survey of analysts.
In a poll conducted on Wednesday, 26 out of 29 analysts said
the bank's seven-member board will vote to hold the rate at 4.75
percent for a third straight month, though the decision will be
split. The other three analysts see a rate cut to 4.5 percent.
Finance minister Mauricio Cardenas, who also presides over
the central bank board of directors, told reporters he believes
borrowing costs should be lowered to spur industrial growth.
"The industrial sector continues to be stagnant, therefore
we need more measures to support the industrial sector and
obviously a reduction in interest rates will be very important
to reach that goal," Cardenas said.
But before Cardenas made the comments, the bulk of those
surveyed by Reuters said they expect the bank to keep the
overnight lending rate steady through the remainder of the year.
"We don't see any need to reduce the rate, we don't see a
big slowdown in the economy," said Carmen Elena Salcedo, an
analyst at brokerage Corficolombiana.
The monetary authority has already metered into its analysis
a likely slowdown in the domestic economy - as industrial output
falls and retail sales weaken - and the level is within the
board's expectations and manageable, the economists said.
The central bank earlier this month revised its 2012
economic growth forecast, lifting the lower part of the range to
3.7 percent from 3 percent but lowering the top end to 4.9
percent from 5 percent.
"With the economy very close to its maximum potential,
there's neutrality in the economic variables and less worry
about the external situation," said Cesar Corredor, an analyst
at Banco de Bogota. "That doesn't warrant a monetary policy
decision."
Still, three economists are betting the board will seek to
bolster economic growth and cut the lending rate 25 basis points
to provide stimulus to manufacturers and other sectors that have
shown signs of slowing.
Industrial output for September fell 1.3 percent, its second
straight contraction. Retail sales rose a moderate 2.3 percent,
much below the average of about 7 percent for this time of year.
The central bank set a target range for inflation this year
at the mid-point of 2 percent to 4 percent. Annual consumer
prices in October reached 3.06 percent, lower than 3.08 percent
in the previous month. The government will release data for
November on Dec. 5.
"There's stability in inflation, meeting the bank's goal of
3 percent, and the signs of deceleration lead us to think that
there will be countercyclical monetary policy," this month,
Sergio Clavijo, head of ANIF, a financial association, told
reporters on Tuesday.
The central bank took advantage of decent inflation to cut
the lending rate 25 basis points in both July and August to help
shield the nation from any fallout from economic turmoil
overseas. Since then, it has held the rate.
"This latest number for industrial output leads to a
deterioration in estimates and justifies further stimulus," said
Juan Camilo Santana, an analyst at brokerage Profesionales de
Bolsa.
Following are the results of the survey:
ENTITY MEETING END END
NOVEMBER 2012 2013
ANIF -25 BASIS N.A. N.A.
POINTS
NOMURA SECURITIES -25 BASIS 4.50 4.5
POINTS
COLFONDOS -25 BASIS 4.50 5.00
POINTS
BULLTICK CAPITAL MARKETS UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
BANCOLOMBIA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
CORREDORES ASOCIADOS UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00
CORFICOLOMBIANA UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00
GRUPO BOLIVAR UNCHANGED 4.75 5.25
BANCO DE BOGOTA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
BANCO DE OCCIDENTE UNCHANGED 4.50 5.00
GRUPO HELM UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
ASESORES EN VALORES UNCHANGED 4.75 5.25
ACCIONES Y VALORES UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
COLPATRIA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.50
ULTRABURSATILES UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
PROFESIONALES DE BOLSA UNCHANGED 4.75 5.25
DANN REGIONAL UNCHANGED 4.75 4.50
ALIANZA VALORES UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
CITIBANK UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00
BARCLAYS CAPITAL UNCHANGED N.A. N.A.
BOLSA Y RENTA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.75
MORGAN STANLEY UNCHANGED N.A. N.A.
GLOBAL SECURITIES UNCHANGED 4.75 5.50
BofAML UNCHANGED N.A. N.A.
ASOBANCARIA UNCHANGED 4.75 4.50
CAPITAL ECONOMICS UNCHANGED 4.75 4.25
ALLIANZ UNCHANGED 4.75 5.00
UBS UNCHANGED N.A. N.A.
HSBC UNCHANGED N.A. N.A.
Participants 29 29 29
Median 4.75 4.75 4.75
Minimum 4.50 4.50 4.25
Maximum 4.75 4.75 5.50
