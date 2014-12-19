BOGOTA Dec 19 Colombia's central bank board is
expected to hold the country's interest rate unchanged for a
fourth straight month at its rate-setting meeting on Friday amid
a weak global economic scenario that has cut the Andean
country's key earnings from oil exports.
All 15 analysts told Reuters in a survey published on Monday
they expect the bank to hold the rate at 4.5 percent and the
majority see the bank maintaining that rate for all of next
year.
Global crude oil prices have plunged about 40
percent since June but Colombia's oil income in dollars has
fallen by only 5 percent according to data from the national
statistics agency DANE, as forward sales delay the impact of the
lower price.
The decline in crude will likely mean Colombia's economy
will grow 4.5 percent in 2015, down from an earlier 4.8 percent
target, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday.
The mining and oil-dependent economy grew 4.2 percent in the
third quarter, the government said Monday. That was the slowest
growth since the first quarter of 2013 but analysts still see
2014 growth at a median 4.9 percent versus the government's 4.7
percent goal.
One key question is whether the board will extend its
dollar-buying program which expires this month or resume
entering into option contracts for dollar sales to limit peso
volatility. The currency has shed about 25 percent of its
value against the U.S. dollar this year.
Most analysts said they did not believe the bank would adopt
any measure to help the peso recover value. The bank's expiring
dollar-buying program had the opposite intent of weakening the
currency which hit 1,843 to the dollar in July to boost the
competitiveness of Colombian exports. It ended trade on Thursday
at 2,315 to the dollar in volatile trade.
"The Bank of the Republic could stop buying dollars on the
market, but I don't think it will reactivate its volatility
control scheme given that on previous occasions it was shown to
be not the best of tools," said Juan David Ballen, analyst at
brokerage Casa de Bolsa.
With analysts' median forecast for 2015 inflation at 3.2
percent, within the central bank's 2 to 4 percent target range,
the board remains relatively free from pressure to hike rates
though a weaker peso has begun to raise the price of imports.
Analysts see 2014 inflation at 3.6 percent, versus 3.5
percent in the last survey.
