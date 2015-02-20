BOGOTA Feb 20 Colombia's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged at 4.5 percent for a sixth straight month on Friday, as economic growth slows in the face of depressed oil prices.

The following is a Reuters translation of the bank's statement accompanying the decision:

The board of the central bank decided at its meeting today to keep interest rates at 4.5 percent. In this decision, the board took into account mainly the following factors:

In the international context, while economic growth in the United States shows strength and some signs of being self-sustaining, the Eurozone and Japan remain weak. Some of the major emerging economies are growing less than before and will continue to do so at historically low rates. The average growth of Colombia's trading partners will be low, but probably higher than a year ago.

Trade terms in Colombia decreased significantly in late 2014. In recent weeks, oil prices and several commodities which Colombia exports and imports have ceased their fall. Some of the decline in the terms of trade will be permanent and will be reflected in lower national income.

In February the risk premiums of Colombia and several countries in the region declined but remained at levels higher than the average recorded in 2014. So far this year, the information on the exchange rate shows that capital inflows, both direct and portfolio investment, remain dynamic.

New information for the fourth quarter of 2014 suggests that domestic demand remained dynamic and net exports have diminished more than expected. With this information, the economic growth forecast for 2014 of 4.5 percent to 5 percent, with 4.8 percent as more probable figure, was maintained.

For 2015 the bank's technical team projects growth between 2 percent and 4 percent, with 3.6 percent the most likely figure. This projection incorporates the effect of lower oil prices.

As a result of the sharp fall in oil export revenues and buoyant domestic demand, the deficit in the current account of the balance of payments has widened. During the first three quarters of 2014, it amounted to 4.6 percent of GDP, up from 3.3 percent of GDP in the same period of 2013. The evolution of exports and imports during the fourth quarter of 2014 points to a further widening of the deficit.

In January inflation rose and stood at 3.82 percent, higher than projected by the bank's technical team and the market. The acceleration in inflation is mainly explained by the higher rate of increase in food prices. The average in core inflation measures has increased for four months and reached 3.22 percent.

Analysts' inflation expectations for one and two years from now have decreased and are situated close to 3 percent. Those inferred from public bonds with longer maturities also declined and were situated in the upper half of the target range.

It is expected that the depreciation of the peso will continue its partial and temporary pass-through toward the variation of the tradable component of the Consumer Price Index, without significant effects on inflation expectations. The higher level of exchange rate represents a stimulus for exports and sectors competing with imports, and helps to moderate the negative impact of oil prices on the country's fiscal and external accounts.

In summary, in late 2014 domestic demand was dynamic in a context close to the full utilization of productive capacity. In February inflation and inflation expectations were situated slightly above 3 percent. This occurs in an environment of declining terms of trade and uncertainty about their future development and impact on aggregate demand. Assessing the balance of risks, the board considered it appropriate to maintain the benchmark interest rate unchanged.

The board will continue to carefully monitor the behavior and projections of economic activity and inflation in the country, asset markets and the international situation. We further reiterate that monetary policy will depend on the information available. (Editing by Julia Symmes Cobb)