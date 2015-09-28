By Nelson Bocanegra
| BOGOTA, Sept 28
BOGOTA, Sept 28 The Colombian central bank's
decision last week to raise its benchmark lending rate amid
risks of increasing inflation opens the door for more tightening
in the short term, analysts said on Monday.
In a unanimous decision, the seven-member central bank board
on Friday raised borrowing costs by a quarter point for the
first time in a year, leaving the rate at 4.75 percent.
The unanimity of the vote surprised the market since just
days earlier three members had suggested the rate should be held
steady amid slowing economic growth and consumer price increases
impacted by short-term factors.
Inflation could stretch beyond the 4.74 percent annual rate
seen in August, bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Monday, and
nine out of 20 analysts surveyed recently by Reuters expect
consumer prices to end the year at 5 percent or more.
"When the bank joins the group of worried players, as in
this case, well, it opens a Pandora's box, and will have to
raise the rate again," said Andres Pardo, chief economist at
investment holding Corficolombiana said. "The market will force
it to raise the rate again before year-end."
The yield on local Treasury bonds that mature in July 2024
rose to 8.077 percent versus 7.882 percent on Friday.
Still, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who represents
the government on the board, on Saturday told Reuters the rate
increase would be enough to damp inflation expectations and
another increase would not be necessary.
The decision will be taken on a monthly basis and draw
heavily on market expectations. Investment bank JPMorgan sees
another hike before the end of the year.
"We see them on hold next month, but forced by higher
fourth-quarter inflation to hike another 25 basis points in
November," JPMorgan said.
Still, for some analysts the slowing economy is enough to
keep the key rate steady going forward. Cardenas on Friday
revised down the government's gross domestic product growth
estimate 3.3 percent from 3.6 percent.
"We do continue to think that (the bank's) decision has the
potential to further affect confidence," said brokerage
Credicorp Capital in a note to investors.
"This view also supports our call of stable rates for long."
(Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Alan Crosby)