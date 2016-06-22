(Adds quotes, context)
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's central bank raised
the benchmark interest rate to 7.5 percent on Wednesday and left
analysts uncertain whether the increase would mark the last hike
after ten months of rises meant to combat stubbornly high
inflation.
The seven-member board decided by majority to boost the
lending rate by 25 basis points, meeting the forecast of 18 out
of 20 analysts in a Reuters survey last week.
Analysts said the increase could be the last in the cycle,
which has raised borrowing costs by 300 basis points, but that
there may still be board members in favor of further hikes.
The policymakers' statement on the decision left the door
open to more rises in borrowing costs, said Felipe Campos, head
economist at Alianza brokerage.
"The bank is saving its flexibility card in case inflation
in the coming months obliges them to raise the rate."
Twelve-month inflation was 8.20 percent through May, more
than double the central bank's long-term 2 percent to 4 percent
target range. Analysts polled by Reuters expect inflation will
finish this year at 6.20 percent.
Others thought it was likely Wednesday's rise would be the
last.
"The statement gave away little in terms of the next steps
for interest rates but we suspect that this will be the last
hike in the cycle," Capital Economics said in a note to
investors.
While bank chief Jose Dario Uribe did not give a definitive
opinion on further increases, Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas, who represents the government on the board, told
journalists this month's hike will mark the end of the cycle.
"The job is done now," Cardenas said. "We don't want to go
overboard."
"This rate should be the rate that allows an adjustment so
inflation can converge to within the target range next year,"
the minister added.
Some board members leery of stunting growth could vote to
hold the rate in future, though economic expansion of 2.5
percent in the first quarter was in line with estimates by the
bank.
The board said in a statement that while food costs and a
depreciation of the peso currency have continued to put pressure
on inflation, the economy is adjusting in an "orderly fashion"
to low oil prices and the effects of the El Nino drought.
Prices for crude are higher than expected, the current
account deficit has fallen, and exports have increased more than
predicted, meaning national income may fall less than thought,
the board added.
