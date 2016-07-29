(New throughout, adds comment and background on inflation, GDP,
adds bylines)
By Helen Murphy and Julia Symmes Cobb
BOGOTA, July 29 Colombia's central bank raised
its benchmark lending rate to 7.75 percent on Friday despite a
still-sluggish economy, as fast-climbing consumer prices put its
2017 inflation target at risk.
The seven-member board decided to boost the lending rate by
25 basis points, the 11th consecutive monthly increase, meeting
the forecast of 16 out of 22 analysts in a Reuters survey last
week.
The board's decision was split as some policymakers believe
the rate should have been held at 7.5 percent to allow breathing
space for the economy, saying increases in consumer prices are
seen as temporary.
The bank revised down its economic growth forecast for the
year to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent as low oil prices continue
to drag national revenue. The government still sees expansion at
3 percent.
The market had expected the bank to pause its tightening
cycle after last month, but annual inflation accelerated to an
unexpectedly high 8.6 percent in June.
The increase pushed the rate up a cumulative 325 points
since September in an effort to bring inflation within the
bank's target range of 2-4 percent next year.
The El Nino drought, a 45-day truckers strike which ended
last week, and the weakened peso currency have raised food and
energy prices, sending inflationary outlooks higher.
"Although the phenomenon of El Nino ended and the exchange
rate has not shown a strong upward trend for months, the
intensity of these shocks produced a deviation of inflation and
its expectations from the target and triggered some indexation
mechanisms," bank chief Jose Dario Uribe read from the
statement.
"The effect of the truckers' strike on consumer prices will
be felt in July, but is expected to quickly fade."
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who represents the
government on the board, said his position to hold the rate was
"shared by a group" of board members.
While consumer prices are expected to head even closer to 9
percent in July because of the strike, the bank sees inflation
heading back toward 6.5 percent at the end of 2016 and to 4
percent next year.
"Our sense is that the end of the tightening cycle is near
but that a further rise in inflation in July will probably push
the board into raising interest rates once more," Capital
Economics said in a note to investors.
The current account deficit will be 5.3 percent of GDP this
year, the bank said.
(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)