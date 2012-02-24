* Cenbank extends dollar buying to at least Aug. 4
* Still worried over growth of consumer credit
* Sees inflation expectations moving toward mid-point
By Jack Kimball
BOGOTA, Feb 24 Colombia's central bank
raised its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the
second consecutive month as policymakers sought to check
inflationary expectations and curb an increase in consumer
credit.
In a decision that was not unanimous, the seven-member board
boosted the lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent,
meeting expectations of most economists in a Reuters survey.
Most central banks in Latin America and other emerging
markets have cut lending rates or kept them steady to safeguard
their economies against fallout from the debt crisis and
economic slowdown in Europe.
The vote followed nearly five hours of debate that centered
on concerns that Colombian households were taking on too much
debt and worries over the global economy.
"Credit growth remains high although recent data suggest a
slight slowdown. However, consumer credit behavior suggests that
households have significantly raised their level of
indebtedness," central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said after
announcing the hike.
"With recent increases in the benchmark interest rate, it is
expected that market rates approach their average historical
levels more quickly," he said.
Increased consumer spending bolstered by soaring credit
growth has spurred economic expansion, which has fed inflation.
A growing middle class has taken on more credit to buy cars
and property, prompting the bank to warn about the possible
impact on the economy.
With developed nations offering near-zero interest rates,
the increase in the borrowing costs could attract more
investment into Colombia, further strengthening the peso, which
has already gained 8.6 percent this year.
The central bank also said it was extending a program of
buying at least $20 million daily to Aug. 4 or later from May
previously.
A decade-long military offensive against illegal armed
groups has made it safer to do business in rural and urban
areas, attracting a flood of foreign investment into the Andean
nation and boosting economic growth.
Colombia's economic growth accelerated to 7.7 percent in the
third quarter, compared with a year earlier, picking up its pace
from 5.1 percent in the second quarter. The government will
release fourth-quarter growth data next month.
Inflation in the 12-month period through January was 3.54
percent. The central bank has an inflation target of 2 percent
to 4 percent for this year.
Earlier this month, the bank said efforts to rein in lending
would help annual inflation slow to between 3 percent and 3.5
percent this year from 3.73 percent at the end of 2011, and was
likely to ease to 3 percent by the end of 2013.
Inflation expectations, however, rose slightly to 3.56
percent for 2012, according to the average forecast of analysts
in a central bank poll this month, versus 3.55 percent in the
survey in January.
At Friday's meeting, the bank said the recent decisions to
raise rates were pushing inflation expectations towards the
mid-point of its 2012 target.
"In the long term, excessive growth of credit or of the
price of some assets could be a source of financial imbalances
with negative consequences on the sustainability of output
growth and employment," Uribe said at the meeting.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball editing by W Simon and Jeffrey
Benkoe)