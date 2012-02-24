* Cenbank extends dollar buying to at least Aug. 4

* Still worried over growth of consumer credit

* Sees inflation expectations moving toward mid-point (Adds background, quotes)

By Jack Kimball

BOGOTA, Feb 24 Colombia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the second consecutive month as policymakers sought to check inflationary expectations and curb an increase in consumer credit.

In a decision that was not unanimous, the seven-member board boosted the lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent, meeting expectations of most economists in a Reuters survey.

Most central banks in Latin America and other emerging markets have cut lending rates or kept them steady to safeguard their economies against fallout from the debt crisis and economic slowdown in Europe.

The vote followed nearly five hours of debate that centered on concerns that Colombian households were taking on too much debt and worries over the global economy.

"Credit growth remains high although recent data suggest a slight slowdown. However, consumer credit behavior suggests that households have significantly raised their level of indebtedness," central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said after announcing the hike.

"With recent increases in the benchmark interest rate, it is expected that market rates approach their average historical levels more quickly," he said.

Increased consumer spending bolstered by soaring credit growth has spurred economic expansion, which has fed inflation.

A growing middle class has taken on more credit to buy cars and property, prompting the bank to warn about the possible impact on the economy.

With developed nations offering near-zero interest rates, the increase in the borrowing costs could attract more investment into Colombia, further strengthening the peso, which has already gained 8.6 percent this year.

The central bank also said it was extending a program of buying at least $20 million daily to Aug. 4 or later from May previously.

A decade-long military offensive against illegal armed groups has made it safer to do business in rural and urban areas, attracting a flood of foreign investment into the Andean nation and boosting economic growth.

Colombia's economic growth accelerated to 7.7 percent in the third quarter, compared with a year earlier, picking up its pace from 5.1 percent in the second quarter. The government will release fourth-quarter growth data next month.

Inflation in the 12-month period through January was 3.54 percent. The central bank has an inflation target of 2 percent to 4 percent for this year.

Earlier this month, the bank said efforts to rein in lending would help annual inflation slow to between 3 percent and 3.5 percent this year from 3.73 percent at the end of 2011, and was likely to ease to 3 percent by the end of 2013.

Inflation expectations, however, rose slightly to 3.56 percent for 2012, according to the average forecast of analysts in a central bank poll this month, versus 3.55 percent in the survey in January.

At Friday's meeting, the bank said the recent decisions to raise rates were pushing inflation expectations towards the mid-point of its 2012 target.

"In the long term, excessive growth of credit or of the price of some assets could be a source of financial imbalances with negative consequences on the sustainability of output growth and employment," Uribe said at the meeting. (Reporting by Jack Kimball editing by W Simon and Jeffrey Benkoe)