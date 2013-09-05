BOGOTA, Sept 4 Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos on Wednesday expressed hope that the central bank would
cut the benchmark interest rate at the next monetary policy
meeting as benign inflation provides room to help economic
growth.
Santos, a former finance minister, said during an address in
the coastal city of Santa Marta that low inflation would allow
another reduction in borrowing costs from the current level of
3.25 percent.
In a split vote last week, central bank policymakers held
the rate steady for a fifth straight month but hinted that the
economy may require another reduction. The seven-member board
meets at the end of each month to vote on monetary policy.
The bank has been able to keep borrowing costs at their
lowest level since January 2011 as inflation remains at the
bottom end of its target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.
Inflation is expected to end the year below 3 percent.
Consumer prices for August are due to be disclosed on
Thursday.
Central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said last week there is
a risk that economic growth could end this year below 4 percent,
the level the board previously said was likely.
In 2012, economic expansion eased to 4 percent from 6.6
percent a year earlier.
Among risks the monetary authority has highlighted are lower
economic growth in key trading partner countries, volatility in
global financial markets and the possible withdrawal of monetary
stimulus in the United States.
Other concerns are weak industrial output and labor disputes
in the coal and agriculture sectors that caused a slowdown in
expansion during the first quarter when similar walkouts look
place.
A six-week strike at coal miner Drummond and a 15-day farm
protest could crimp growth if they stretch on too long,
economists have said.
Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas already has lowered the
government's official economic growth target for 2013 to 4.5
percent from 4.8 percent and suggested another downward revision
could be possible.
Even though the central bank is independent from the
government, Santos has frequently called on it to make specific
policy decisions.