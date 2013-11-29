* Economic growth seen around 4 percent this year

* Inflation remains below 3 percent ideal level

* One board member sees rate steady through mid 2014

By Helen Murphy

BOGOTA, Nov 29 Colombia's central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark lending rate steady for an eighth straight month on Friday as board members seek to bolster economic growth without fueling inflation.

The seven-member board will probably hold off making any directional decisions until it gets a sense in December of how the economy grew in the third quarter, economists say, then stick to 3.25 percent until the first few months of 2014.

The bank cut 200 basis points between July and March to its current rate in efforts to boost a flagging economy.

Even while months of cheap credit helped Latin America's fifth largest economy, pushing second-quarter growth higher than expected, the bank will take a close look at data for the July to September period before altering course, economists say.

"What the data shows is that third-quarter growth puts the economy on track for a 4 percent acceleration this year, so the pick up in the economy is continuing, although slowly," said Daniel Lozano, an analyst at Serfinco brokerage in Bogota, who expects the rate to hit 4.25 percent by the end of 2014.

While industrial production, retail sales and exports have been weakened much of the year on the back of a global slump, economists expect an improvement in the coming months to fuel growth further.

Central bank policymakers estimate expansion at around 4 percent this year, well below the 4.5 percent to 4.8 percent considered potential. The economy grew 4.2 percent in 2012, far less than the 6.6 percent expansion in 2011.

Benign consumer prices give the bank room to stick to an expansive interest rate during its penultimate meeting of the year. Inflation remains below the mid-point of the 2 percent to 4 percent target range seen as ideal by the bank. In October, annual inflation accelerated 1.84 percent.

"Inflation should begin to trend toward 3 percent at the beginning of next year so there will be some normalization of the rate by, say, March, April," said Lozano.

"Prices have been guided by agriculture issues and food so we wouldn't expect that to alter monetary policy this month."

The costs of food and beverages declined in October on an increase in supply in foods and vegetables, which had been choked in September due to a farm sector protest which blocked roads and stalled trucks carrying food to major cities.

At least one of the board members, Carlos Gustavo Cano, reckons the rate should remain steady through at least the middle of next year as prolonged low inflation prompts concerns about installed capacity.

Another cut in the interest rate is unlikely to have any impact but further stimulus to the economy was necessary, he said.