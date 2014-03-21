By Peter Murphy
| BOGOTA, March 21
BOGOTA, March 21 Colombia's central bank is
widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged
on Friday after strong GDP data this week showed low borrowing
costs were helping the economy gain momentum without stirring
still-low inflation.
What is less certain is whether the bank's policy board will
extend a dollar purchase program designed to weaken Colombia's
peso currency. Its seven members are likely to focus on the
program given expectations of an imminent increase in foreign
demand for Colombian bonds that could send the peso higher.
Policymakers should leave borrowing costs at 3.25 percent,
according to all 28 analysts surveyed by Reuters earlier this
week. Two analysts on Thursday said they had not changed their
view for steady rates after better-than-expected 2013 growth.
The Andean nation's economy grew 4.3 percent in 2013, above
the 4.1 percent analysts had predicted. Fourth quarter growth
was 4.9 percent and above analysts' forecast of 4.8 percent.
"This figure is in line with the recovery that they had
foreseen. I don't think it will imply a change in (monetary)
policy or that they would raise the rate on Friday," said
Catalina Tobon, head of economic research at Old Mutual.
Policymakers are expected to focus on the bank's dollar
purchases given planned government reforms to help increase
sales of its debt to non-nationals, efforts which are likely to
boost demand for the peso. Colombia sells comparatively little
of its debt to foreigners at around 7 percent.
J.P. Morgan this week increased the weighting of Colombian
bonds in two of its indexes. Morgan Stanley said on Thursday
that Colombia is likely to see $10 billion of inflows into local
bond markets due to re-weightings in key emerging bond indexes.
Colombia's peso strengthened 0.79 percent versus the dollar
on Thursday to 1,993, dipping below the 2,000 mark for the first
time since January 24.
GROWTH UP, INFLATION STILL LOW
Colombia's inflation rate remains near the lower end of the
central bank's 2-4 percent target range. It was 2.32 percent in
the 12-month period through February, after hitting its lowest
in five decades for calendar year 2013, at 1.94 percent.
The absence of inflation worries, based on spare production
capacity or a negative output gap, has enabled the board to
stoke economic growth free of concern that price growth would
accelerate to a worrying level.
The bank shaved 200 basis points off the interest rate from
July 2012 until March 2013 to help boost economic growth, and
has held it steady since. The next rate increase could come as
soon as May, analysts say, as inflation begins to creeps higher.
Colombia's economy started 2013 disappointingly, with growth
of 2.6 percent in the first quarter then 3.9 percent in the
second. Growth rose to 5.1 and 4.9 percent in the third and
fourth quarters as the effects of monetary easing appeared to
kick in.
