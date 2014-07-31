By Helen Murphy
| BOGOTA, July 31
BOGOTA, July 31 Colombia's central bank is
widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate on Thursday
for a fourth straight month to keep a lid on inflation as the
economy grows faster than foreseen.
Policymakers have sought to pull stimulus from the economy
by boosting lending rates while keeping consumer prices within
the central bank's target range of 2 to 4 percent.
The seven central bank board members will begin meeting at
8.30 a.m. local time (1330 GMT).
Of 31 analysts in a recent Reuters poll, 30 expected the
bank to raise the rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, while
one said the bank would hold it steady at 4 percent.
"Inflation is still controlled but it could start moving up
next year, so there'll be a quarter-point rise," said
Washington-based strategist Pedro Tuesta at 4Cast Inc. "The bank
still sees an output gap and so space for further economic
growth, but I think that has now closed."
The economy has recovered this year to levels that have
surprised the market, growing by 6.4 percent in the first
quarter and prompting Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas to
consider raising his growth estimate for 2014 from 4.7 percent.
He has said he wants to see figures for second-quarter gross
domestic product before making a decision.
Central bank policymakers could also opt to raise their
estimate for 2014 economic growth from the current 3.3 percent
to 5.3 percent, with 4.3 percent having been seen as most
likely.
The bank has indicated that a neutral interest rate in the
current cycle is lower than in previous hiking cycles, prompting
economists to believe that policymakers will halt rate increases
sooner than they have in the past.
In monetary policy terms, a neutral interest rate is one
that does not affect the economy as it occurs when growth is at
potential and inflation is on target.
"Given that, I think the rate will move to 4.75 percent by
about September and that will be that," Tuesta said.
Policymakers have said recent rate hikes have been aimed at
reining in inflation pressures early to avoid having to make
larger remedial adjustments later on.
June inflation data, the most recent available, showed price
growth at 2.85 percent, which was still a little below the
midpoint of the central bank's 2 to 4 percent target range.
Colombia's president, Juan Manuel Santos, will be sworn in
for his second term next week and may discuss plans to create
jobs, boost agriculture and spur economic growth as peace talks
with FARC rebels raise the possibility of an end to five decades
of war and an improved business environment.
(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)