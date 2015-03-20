(Adds details on rate decision, quote)
By Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra
BOGOTA, March 20 Colombia's central bank voted
unanimously to hold its lending rate on Friday for a seventh
straight month as economic growth continued to show signs of
easing while inflation picked up pace.
The seven-member central bank board, headed by Jose Dario
Uribe, kept the lending rate at 4.5 percent, meeting predictions
of a majority of analysts in a Reuters survey this week.
Slower-than-forecast economic expansion in the final quarter
of last year and 2014 as a whole, and falling expectations for
growth in 2015, were important to the board's decision, the
bank's statement said.
Growth estimates for Latin America's fourth-largest economy
have been curbed by shrinking oil revenue and an increase in
inflation, driven in part by a truckers' strike that drove up
food prices.
Oil revenue accounts for 20 percent of government income and
is Colombia's largest export and source of foreign exchange.
"Because the reduction in oil prices and national income is
permanent in nature, domestic spending in the economy should be
adjusted," the board said.
"In late 2014 the Colombian economy slowed from a level
close to full utilization of productive capacity. Slowdown is
expected to continue in 2015."
The bank predicts expansion of between 2 and 4 percent in
2015, with 3.6 percent as the most probable figure. Analysts see
growth easing to as low as 3.3 percent this year and 2.6 percent
next.
"The ample forecast range reflects the high degree of
uncertainty," the statement said.
A rise in inflation was also on the board's radar, though
the policymakers said that the uptick in consumer prices would
be temporary.
Inflation, already up because of a 30 percent weakening in
the peso, was pushed higher by an almost three-week truckers'
strike that caused a scarcity of some foodstuffs, spurring price
hikes. The strike was called off on Thursday.
The peso closed on Friday at 2,574 to the dollar.
Consumer prices ended 2014 at 3.66 percent and annual prices
jumped to 4.36 percent in February.
Most analysts surveyed in a central bank poll published on
Monday expect borrowing costs to be held for most of the year.
"Right now we prefer to maintain a stable outlook on
monetary policy, assuming that the bank's rhetoric will be
enough to contain inflation expectations," said Daniel Escobar,
chief economic analyst at Global Securities.
(Editing by Helen Murphy and Grant McCool)