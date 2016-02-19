BOGOTA Feb 19 Colombia's central bank looks set
to raise its benchmark lending rate this month to 6.25 percent,
the sixth consecutive monthly increase, amid calls for the board
to take measures to control the current account deficit and
counteract inflationary pressures.
The seven-member board will raise the interest rate by 25
basis points at its February, March and April meetings, analysts
said in a central bank survey last week, taking the rate to 6.75
percent.
Twelve-month January inflation was up to 7.45 percent, its
highest level for 17 years and far above the bank's long-term
target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.
"Inflation rises have been very aggressive, the gap between
consumer price increases and the interest rate is very wide and
will continue widening, taking into account that price rises are
expected to continue for at least the first half of the year,"
said Juan David Ballen, analyst at Casa de Bolsa brokerage.
There is also growing worry over the high current account
deficit, which is 6 percent above gross domestic product,
according to government estimates. Finance Minister Mauricio
Cardenas has called it unsustainable.
The current account deficit was a factor in Standard &
Poor's decision to lower its credit rating outlook on Colombia
to negative this week.
Minutes from January's meeting showed a tendency for further
rate hikes in a bid to help inflation fall within the target
range in 2017 and reduce the current account deficit.
Analysts said there likely remains division among
policymakers - a majority favor gradual 25 point rises in the
rate, while a minority support sharper hikes of 50 basis points.
"Although we think that the likelihood of seeing 50 basis
point hikes has increased, we believe that the board will remain
inclined to keep the current pace," said Mario Castro of Nomura
Securities.
"Indeed, we believe that the dovish wing of the board will
be able to keep the current pace based on the same arguments."
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Bernard Orr)