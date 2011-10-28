* Colombia central bank holds interest rate at 4.5 percent

* Says to reestablish program to reduce forex volatility (Adds quote, context, background, byline)

By Helen Murphy and Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Oct 28 Colombia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday for a third straight month but warned it could raise the rate if confidence in the global economic outlook returned.

The bank's seven-member board voted to hold the rate at 4.5 percent, meeting expectations of 32 out of 36 economists in the latest Reuters poll.

Four of the economists expected the bank to raise the rate a quarter percentage point in order to control inflation.

"If international confidence begins to return and if domestic indicators continue at their current rate and we don't see contagion from the external situation, it's likely the economy will require less monetary stimulus," central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe told reporters.

The decision was not unanimous but Uribe did not say how many of the seven board members dissented.

The central bank decided to reestablish its program to reduce volatility in the foreign exchange market through auctions of dollar put and call options when the peso fluctuates 4 percent above or below a 20-day moving average. (Editing by Daniel Trotta and James Dalgleish)