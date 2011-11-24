BOGOTA Nov 24 While Latin American nations are
weighing interest rate cuts, Colombia's central bank may be the
odd man out as the majority of the board is bullish on rate
hikes, according to a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E7AM12B]
Here are some details on the board members:
1) FINANCE MINISTER JUAN CARLOS ECHEVERRY is a U.S.- and
Colombian-trained economist, respected by Wall Street as a
technocrat and for his free market approach. The
politically-savvy Echeverry was part of an economic team in
charge of macroeconomic stabilization and fiscal readjustment
following a late 1990s fiscal crisis, and has held senior
positions in Colombia's planning department and central bank
under previous administrations.
2) CENTRAL BANK GENERAL MANAGER JOSE DARIO URIBE is an
economist and business manager who studied at the Colombian
universities of Los Andes, Antioquia and EAFIT and also has a
masters degree and a doctorate from Illinois University in the
United States. Known by his friends as "J" for Jose, Uribe
first joined the central bank in 1993 as a deputy director for
economic studies, after which he was named technical director
and finally director in 2005. Under bank regulations, Uribe is
halfway through the maximum possible time he can be director.
3) CO-DIRECTOR CARLOS GUSTAVO CANO is a UK-, US- and
Colombia-trained economist and former agriculture minister.
Cano has been a co-director on the board since 2005. Cano is
also the former president of Comunican S.A., the media group
which owns the daily newspaper El Espectador.
4) CO-DIRECTOR JUAN JOSE ECHAVARRIA is an economist and
engineer who received post-graduate degrees from Boston
University and Oxford, and served as Colombia's deputy foreign
trade minister. He has been a co-director at the bank since
2003. Prior to his tenure at the bank, Echavarria was a
professor at some of Colombia's most prestigious universities
as well as at Oxford. He has also worked for the Organization
of American States as a trade consultant.
5) CO-DIRECTOR FERNANDO TENJO is an economist who received
a masters and doctorate from the Institute of Social Studies in
The Hague. He has served on the bank's board since 2001, and
prior to that he worked at the Inter-American Development Bank.
He was also at the government's planning department as national
deputy director, and as an economics professor at the National
University of Colombia.
6) CO-DIRECTOR JUAN PABLO ZARATE, although he is one of the
bank board's newest members, joining in 2009, Zarate began his
career at the bank in 1995 after graduating from the University
of Los Andes with a degree in economics. After ascending to a
directorship position at the bank, he served as deputy finance
minister.
7) CO-DIRECTOR CESAR VALLEJO MEJIA originally studied
philosophy at university, but later received a masters degree
in economics, followed by a doctorate in Germany. A noted
academic, Mejia has taught at several of Colombia's top
universities, and was the rector of the Autonomous University
of Manizales for a decade. He also served as deputy finance
minister in the 1980s. Mejia's academic research has focused on
regional development, decentralization and public policy.
- SOURCES: Colombian central bank, University of the Andes,
Colombian embassies.
( Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb, editing by W Simon )