BOGOTA Nov 25 Colombia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Friday for the first time in four months to help rein in consumer credit and spending which have pushed up inflation. [ID:nN1E7AL11T]

Following is a translation of the text of the announcement published on the central bank's website: (www.banrep.gov.co/)

"The Board of the central bank at its meeting today defined the inflation target in 2012 at 3 percent +/- 1 percentage point. The board considers that the conditions of the Colombian economy allow us to anticipate that from now on inflation will remain in that range, which corresponds to the long-term inflation goal. Low and stable inflation is the best contribution that monetary policy can make to sustained economic growth and employment. Moreover, the board of the central bank decided to increase the intervention rate to 4.75 percent.

The decision was made taking into account the following:

* In Europe, the agreements and measures to solve the problems of public debt and of the financial system have so far not had the expected impact. It is assumed that these efforts will continue. The central forecast scenario is that economic activity continues to weaken but without disorderly developments occurring. For its part, the market consensus is that the U.S. economy will expand at a moderate rate for an extended period.

* Emerging economies are growing at rates close to their long-term trend, although some of the largest economies in Asia and Latin America have shown moderation in their growth. This partly reflects macroeconomic policies aimed at controlling inflationary pressures.

* International commodity prices remain at high levels and stimulate the national income of producing countries.

* In Colombia, new available information continues to reflect buoyant domestic demand, although some indicators point to moderation from high levels. By September, the impact of the weaker external environment on total exports has not been significant mainly due to high international prices of mining and energy products. The new data does not alter growth forecasts for 2011 and 2012 published in the last inflation report. The unemployment rate continues to fall and is at single digit levels.

* Bank credit continues to grow at an elevated annual rate. The most dynamic loans are for consumption of households, which appear to be significantly raising their leverage levels. The price indices of new and used housing are at their highest records.

* The recent inflation data have exceeded expectations by the bank's technical team and led to an upward revision in the short-term forecasts for inflation. The measures of core inflation and inflation expectations continued to rise, but remain within the target range (3 percent +/- 1 percentage point).

Given the central forecast described above, and the risks of financial imbalances, the board considers it prudent to increase by 25 basis points the interest rate and believes that with this movement a monetary stance, which helps to maximize output growth and employment consistent with the achievement of future targets for inflation, is achieved. This decision also includes the possibility of early detection of a substantial change in external conditions of the economy and to react quickly to it.

The biggest risk to central forecasts of growth is a disorderly adjustment in Europe. If these risks materialize, the global economy would grow significantly less than expected and adversely affect the Colombian economy. In this event, which has a high probability of being detected in time, the monetary stance could be adjusted quickly. For its part, the main risk to inflation comes from excessive expansion in demand or increases in costs above the expected, with strong and lasting effects on expectations and credibility of monetary policy.

The board will continue carefully monitoring the international situation, the behavior and projections of inflation, growth, the behavior of asset markets and reiterates that monetary policy will depend on the new information."