BOGOTA, March 23 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday, signalling policy-makers see a year-long cycle of hikes has done enough to control inflation by slowing economic growth and cooling the pace of consumer lending.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-member board maintained the lending rate at 5.25 percent, meeting expectations of slightly less than half the economists in a Reuters survey.

The decision may have come in response to data on Thursday showing economic growth eased in the fourth quarter from the previous three months. That slowdown was in line with lower-than-expected January retail sales and industrial production figures.

"This means the bank has changed its balance of risk and is worried much more about economic growth weighing the data on industrial output and retail sales," said Carlos Corredor, an analyst of Skandia.

The rate decision moves the bank more in line with other emerging market countries where central banks have cut or held lending rates to guard their economies against fallout from the debt crisis in Europe and a global slowdown.

Brazil cut its rate 75 basis points this month.

A decade-long military offensive against illegal armed groups has made it safer to do business in rural and urban centers, attracting a flood of foreign investment into the Andean nation and boosting economic growth.

(Reporting by Bogota newsroom, 57 1 634 4139; Editing by Andrew Hay)