BOGOTA, March 23 Colombia's central bank held
its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday, signalling
policy-makers see a year-long cycle of hikes has done enough to
control inflation by slowing economic growth and cooling the
pace of consumer lending.
In a unanimous decision, the seven-member board maintained
the lending rate at 5.25 percent, meeting expectations of
slightly less than half the economists in a Reuters survey.
The decision may have come in response to data on Thursday
showing economic growth eased in the fourth quarter from the
previous three months. That slowdown was in line with
lower-than-expected January retail sales and industrial
production figures.
"This means the bank has changed its balance of risk and is
worried much more about economic growth weighing the data on
industrial output and retail sales," said Carlos Corredor, an
analyst of Skandia.
The rate decision moves the bank more in line with other
emerging market countries where central banks have cut or held
lending rates to guard their economies against fallout from the
debt crisis in Europe and a global slowdown.
Brazil cut its rate 75 basis points this month.
A decade-long military offensive against illegal armed
groups has made it safer to do business in rural and urban
centers, attracting a flood of foreign investment into the
Andean nation and boosting economic growth.
