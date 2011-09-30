* Cenbank keeps interest rate steady at 4.50 pct

* Authority to use auctions to ease currency volatility (Rewrites first paragraph, adds central bank information on currency auction, quote from central bank statement)

BOGOTA, Sept 30 Colombia's central bank said on Friday that it would use auctions in the spot market of $200 million when the peso currency moves 2 percent or more from the 10-day moving average of the official exchange rate.

Colombia's monetary authority also kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.50 percent, in line with market expectations.

"Considering the extreme volatility in financial markets, the central bank shall call auctions in the spot market for an amount of $200 million when the representative market rate deviates 2 percent or more (up or down) from its (10-day) moving average," the bank said in a statement.

It also said that it would not renew a daily dollar buying program that expired on Friday.

The peso COP=STFX COP2=STFX on Friday closed at its weakest level since the end of 2010 amid a sharp sell-off in emerging market currencies. The peso has been on a steep upward trajectory for most of this year.

The central bank first held interest rates steady in August after six straight months of hikes aimed at keeping a lid on prices and preventing the economy from overheating.

Colombia's economy grew 5.2 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago, fueled by a boom in the mining and oil sectors. The government expects full-year growth of more than 5 percent.

The authority said that economic growth in the third quarter could be above the 5 percent expansion seen in the first half of the year. It kept its full-year 2011 growth forecast of between 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent.

Regional powerhouse Brazil surprised markets on Aug. 31 by cutting its benchmark rate for the first time in more than two years.

So far, other major Latin American central banks have yet to follow its lead, but a worsening of the euro zone debt crisis or the fragile U.S. economy could change that. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom; Editing by Carol Bishopric)