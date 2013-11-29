BRIEF-HCI Group announces proposed $115 mln offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
BOGOTA Nov 29 Colombia maintained its inflation target for 2014 at the same 2 to 4 percent level set for this year with 3 percent the most desired level, central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said on Friday after the monthly monetary policy meeting. (Reporting by Helen Murphy)
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates conglomerate, on Tuesday set final price guidance on a planned international bond at 5.625 percent and will price within a range of 12.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by the banks leading the transaction showed.
* Drive Shack Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and declares first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividends