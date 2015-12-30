BOGOTA Dec 30 Some members of Colombia's
central bank board favored raising the benchmark interest rate
by 50 basis points at its last meeting, minutes showed on
Wednesday, as the country grapples with higher-than-expected
inflation.
The board voted by a majority earlier this month to increase
the rate by a quarter point to 5.75 percent, meeting the
expectations of 24 of 29 analysts in a Reuters poll.
But some members felt a 50-point hike was needed to damp
inflation and strengthen the board's credibility, which
investors say should have reacted sooner to consumer price
pressures.
"Lower rises could be insufficient to anchor inflation
expectations to the goal and strengthen the credibility of
monetary policy, making inflation convergence to the goal slower
and more difficult and requiring future rate rises which could
coincide with pronounced deceleration in spending and
production," minutes from the Dec. 18 meeting said.
The minutes did not reveal how many board members favored a
50-point increase.
The majority of board members feel a series of rate rises
will strengthen the bank's commitment to its long-term inflation
goal of 2 percent to 4 percent, the minutes said.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alan Crosby)