BOGOTA Aug 19 Colombia's central bank board
held its benchmark interest rate on Friday at 4.50 percent
after six straight rate hikes this year.
Analysts had been divided over whether the bank would hike
its key interest rate or keep it steady, a Reuters poll of
Following is a translation of the text of the announcement
published on the central bank's website:

The Board of the Central Bank at its meeting today decided
to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.5 percent.
The decision was made taking into account:
On the external front, the data for the second quarter
indicate a lower than previously expected world growth. In Asia
and Latin America, regions which are highly dynamic, growth has
slowed slightly due to supply factors or policy actions aimed
at preventing the overheating of their economies. In contrast,
a number of industrialized economies, including the United
States, have seen a generalized weakening.
Additionally, the problems of sovereign debt in Europe and
the debate over the debt ceiling in the United States greatly
increased uncertainty and volatility in international financial
markets. Consequently, the risks of slower growth in the global
economy have increased.
Annual inflation rose in July for the third month (3.42
percent), especially the behavior of food prices. Meanwhile,
average measures of core inflation increased again and exceeded
the midpoint of the target range (3 percent + / - 1 percentage
point).
Inflation expectations with different maturities and
inflation forecasts in late 2011 and 2012 are within the target
range.
The available indicators of economic activity confirm that
the Colombian economy maintained good growth, driven primarily
by strong household consumption. Indicators of consumer and
industry confidence continue at high levels and the growth of
credit to households and businesses continues to grow in an
environment of real interest rates below their historical
averages. The GDP growth forecasts published in the last
Inflation Report remain unchanged.
On balance, the board considered it prudent to pause
interest rate increases, especially given the high uncertainty
in international financial markets and their potential negative
effect on the growth of the world economy in general, and
Colombia in particular.
The board will continue to carefully monitor the
international situation, the behavior of forecasts on inflation
and growth and the behavior of asset markets and reiterated
that monetary policy will depend on new information.