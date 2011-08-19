BOGOTA Aug 19 Colombia's central bank board held its benchmark interest rate on Friday at 4.50 percent after six straight rate hikes this year.

Analysts had been divided over whether the bank would hike its key interest rate or keep it steady, a Reuters poll of experts showed earlier this week. [ID:nN1E77G13Y]

Following is a translation of the text of the announcement published on the central bank's website: (www.banrep.gov.co/)

The Board of the Central Bank at its meeting today decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.5 percent. The decision was made taking into account:

On the external front, the data for the second quarter indicate a lower than previously expected world growth. In Asia and Latin America, regions which are highly dynamic, growth has slowed slightly due to supply factors or policy actions aimed at preventing the overheating of their economies. In contrast, a number of industrialized economies, including the United States, have seen a generalized weakening.

Additionally, the problems of sovereign debt in Europe and the debate over the debt ceiling in the United States greatly increased uncertainty and volatility in international financial markets. Consequently, the risks of slower growth in the global economy have increased.

Annual inflation rose in July for the third month (3.42 percent), especially the behavior of food prices. Meanwhile, average measures of core inflation increased again and exceeded the midpoint of the target range (3 percent + / - 1 percentage point).

Inflation expectations with different maturities and inflation forecasts in late 2011 and 2012 are within the target range.

The available indicators of economic activity confirm that the Colombian economy maintained good growth, driven primarily by strong household consumption. Indicators of consumer and industry confidence continue at high levels and the growth of credit to households and businesses continues to grow in an environment of real interest rates below their historical averages. The GDP growth forecasts published in the last Inflation Report remain unchanged.

On balance, the board considered it prudent to pause interest rate increases, especially given the high uncertainty in international financial markets and their potential negative effect on the growth of the world economy in general, and Colombia in particular.

The board will continue to carefully monitor the international situation, the behavior of forecasts on inflation and growth and the behavior of asset markets and reiterated that monetary policy will depend on new information.