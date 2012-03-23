March 23 Colombia's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate steady on Friday, signalling
policy-makers see a year-long cycle of hikes has done enough to
control inflation.
Following is a translation of the text of the announcement
published on the central bank's website:
The Board of the Central Bank at its meeting today decided
to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.
The decision was made taking into account:
In February, annual inflation (3.55 percent) remained
stable compared to the previous month and has been declining
since October last year. The average core inflation measures
continued to be about 3 percent. This and the recent actions of
monetary policy contributed to a fall in inflation
expectations. It is hoped that the latter continue to converge
toward the midpoint of the target range.
Economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 (6.1 percent)
as well as throughout the year (5.9 percent) confirms the
robust growth of the economy. The dynamics of domestic demand,
which had presented an increasing trend from quarter to
quarter, slowed at the end of the year and recorded a rate of
7.9 percent, equal to that observed at the beginning of 2011.
The high growth of aggregate spending for several quarters has
led to demand monopolizing the installed capacity in various
sectors of the economy.
The recent slowdown in manufacturing and some other known
data in the first quarter of 2012 suggest that growth in this
period may be lower than that recorded at the end of 2011. The
new information will enable more certainty if the dynamics of
domestic demand is consistent with sustainable economic growth
and meeting the inflation target.
Credit growth remains high, especially in the consumer
sector. This suggests households have significantly higher
levels of indebtedness.
Nominal and real interest rates have risen in the last 12
months but are at levels below their averages calculated since
2000, except those of credit cards.
On the external front, the forecasts for 2012 suggest
negative economic growth in Europe while that in the United
States could be at a rate somewhat lower than its potential.
Emerging countries may grow at a slower rate but at a rate
close to the long term. Therefore, it is likely that this year
the average growth of our business partners is lower than in
2011.
International oil prices continued to rise. The prices of
other commodities exported by Colombia remain high.
Consequently, the terms of trade are historically high and are
stimulating growth of national income. Meanwhile, the peso's
appreciation may be affecting the behavior of some tradable
sectors.
The risk of a severe recession in Europe with significant
negative impacts on economic activity in Colombia continues,
but its probability of occurrence has decreased in recent
weeks.
The risks to inflation from expectations have moderated.
According to the present assessment of the balance of these
risks, the board decided to keep the benchmark interest rate
unchanged. New information will allow us to take decisions on
new monetary policy.
The board will continue to carefully monitor the international
situation, the behavior and expectations of inflation, growth,
the behavior of asset markets and reiterates that monetary
policy will depend on new information.
