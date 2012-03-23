March 23 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday, signalling policy-makers see a year-long cycle of hikes has done enough to control inflation.

Following is a translation of the text of the announcement published on the central bank's website: (www.banrep.gov.co/)

The Board of the Central Bank at its meeting today decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. The decision was made taking into account:

In February, annual inflation (3.55 percent) remained stable compared to the previous month and has been declining since October last year. The average core inflation measures continued to be about 3 percent. This and the recent actions of monetary policy contributed to a fall in inflation expectations. It is hoped that the latter continue to converge toward the midpoint of the target range.

Economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 (6.1 percent) as well as throughout the year (5.9 percent) confirms the robust growth of the economy. The dynamics of domestic demand, which had presented an increasing trend from quarter to quarter, slowed at the end of the year and recorded a rate of 7.9 percent, equal to that observed at the beginning of 2011. The high growth of aggregate spending for several quarters has led to demand monopolizing the installed capacity in various sectors of the economy.

The recent slowdown in manufacturing and some other known data in the first quarter of 2012 suggest that growth in this period may be lower than that recorded at the end of 2011. The new information will enable more certainty if the dynamics of domestic demand is consistent with sustainable economic growth and meeting the inflation target.

Credit growth remains high, especially in the consumer sector. This suggests households have significantly higher levels of indebtedness.

Nominal and real interest rates have risen in the last 12 months but are at levels below their averages calculated since 2000, except those of credit cards.

On the external front, the forecasts for 2012 suggest negative economic growth in Europe while that in the United States could be at a rate somewhat lower than its potential. Emerging countries may grow at a slower rate but at a rate close to the long term. Therefore, it is likely that this year the average growth of our business partners is lower than in 2011.

International oil prices continued to rise. The prices of other commodities exported by Colombia remain high. Consequently, the terms of trade are historically high and are stimulating growth of national income. Meanwhile, the peso's appreciation may be affecting the behavior of some tradable sectors.

The risk of a severe recession in Europe with significant negative impacts on economic activity in Colombia continues, but its probability of occurrence has decreased in recent weeks.

The risks to inflation from expectations have moderated. According to the present assessment of the balance of these risks, the board decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. New information will allow us to take decisions on new monetary policy. The board will continue to carefully monitor the international situation, the behavior and expectations of inflation, growth, the behavior of asset markets and reiterates that monetary policy will depend on new information. (Editing by Andrew Hay)